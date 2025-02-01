Ko-Fi

I have shared that twice last year 2024, I was on runway in Reagan DC on the same plane that crashed with the military helicopter, and twice a plane that was landing or taking off near slammed into our plane. Once why we were taxiing at high speed. I personally went to the AA office to inform them that there MUST be something wrong in Reagan on the runways for this to happen to me twice.

I can tell you that since last year many people told me that Reagan airport is very dangerous. And it is only a matter of time. I use it routinely.

The mRNA vaccine (vaccine induced silent myocarditis) has placed our pilots and air-traffic controllers in serious medical trouble that can strike at any time in a stress landing or take-off mode. We warned about this. Did this happen here? Was this intentional?

Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

‘multiple air traffic controllers have been reported for falling asleep on the job and others were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs while working. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports.’

NYT: IT’S NOT AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER'S’ FAULT THAT THEY’RE DRUNK, HIGH OR SLEEPING ON THE JOB!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)