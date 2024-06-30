Yes, we have a military type pharma complex engaging in deadly research, and we need to be cognizant of that. Taking benign pathogen and juicing them up to be infectious or lethal (well capable of this). We keep an eye on that for they could be juicing H5N1, H5N2 up as we speak, to then offer a vaccine, an antidote to make billions$. Criminals IMO.

H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 avian BIRD Flu pandemic statements by Dr. Robert Redfield that are CURRENTLY wrong, misguided; I write as SCIENTIFIC Advisor to The Wellness Company (www.TWC.health) with Risch & McCullough & Thorp & Pinsky & Victory, CEO Mr. Foster Coulson.

IMO this is FEAR-PORN today re bird flu pandemic, we see NOTHING, no evidence, to suggests this; Redfield is wrong again as in COVID, and Fauci et al. are weaponizing pathogen and have across decades with the bio-pharma-military industrial complex…today we have no issues with this bird flu avian infection for it is still localized to birds etc. The birds get sick and recover with natural immunity etc. No issue for humans and in the one case etc. that is possible or maybe and NOT definitive, the person had pink eye as likely was in close juxtaposition with an infected animal and touched it and touched their eyes etc. But animals and person has had mild symptoms, no issues. What do we do if we got a bird flu infection?

First of all, calm down and make reasonable decisions, take precautions as for a common cold. Do not let the fear-porn get to you.

Turn off Redfield for when he just said there is a 25-50% mortality and he fears of a coming bird flu pandemic, he is misguided, and he knows he is just spreading fear; what the hell is he basing this on? Where is the data? The evidence of pathogenicity? What era is he talking about? Where? He is speculating and driving fear needlessly. He also got all he said flat wrong in COVID. I am sorry, I like him, a God-fearing man, but he made too many mistakes re COVID, to be taken seriously.

Yet does he know something we do not? Of nefarious activities with the flu in laboratories?

Well, we know of antivirals that could work (hydroxychloroquine etc.) and as before, must be early in the sequelae when viral replication is greatest and we live life normal, sunshine, ventilation of our homes etc., vitamin C, D3 etc., some zinc, exercise, good nutrition, healthy body weight, no serious underlying medical conditions but we do not fall for lockdowns, masks, school closures, business closures again. Not with what these birds etc. have, normal bird flu. No problem for them. No bird flu mRNA vaccine, nothing.

When Risch, McCullough, Yeadon, Orient, Merritt, Nick Hudson, Couey, myself, others like us (substack writers like 2nd smartest, Igor, midwestern doctor, chief nerd etc.), not the money-whore fraudsters, but serious people tell you we have a problem, then we have one. If we tell you there is a problem, then we have one. If we say relax, calm yourself down, then relax on this. No fuss.

Just read this stack and you will be informed by the readers subscribers here, brilliant and critical thinkers. I learn more from you all than the texts.

Today, we have none. No problem with any bird flu, none! Turn off FOX and CNN.

Now the question is, can evil beasts in government, NIH, CDC, NIAID, WHO etc. be playing with benign bird flu H5N1 etc. and making it pathogenic? Yes. Can pharma like Pfizer and Moderna etc. be funding this? Bill Gates? Yes! Fauci, Bourla, Bancel etc.? Yes! Why? And with DoD military aspects? Well, these twisted sick (IMO some evil) people argue that they must conduct this deadly research by making these viruses more infectious and lethal to then research and work on a vaccine to handle it. Of course, they get patents and make billions $, so they are the beneficiary. Now you have the lunatic nutjob Dr. Birx saying all birds and cows to be PCR tested repeatedly in USA…is she insane? Did the facelift derange her? This lockdown lunatic did immense damage in COVID, got all flat wrong and now telling us about bird flu testing? Word is she has shares in the testing kit? Is this so?

You have to understand that when Darwin (On the Origin of Species writing) in his Natural Selection dogma told us about ‘TIME’, he did not mean weeks or months or years of centuries…he meant thousands of years, millions, for there to be evolutionary adaptations and changes. ‘Time’ to Charles was a ‘depth’ of vast time…so for pathogen to jump, spill-over from one species to another e.g. animal to human, it will take thousands of years for it to arrive at the evolutionary changes needed to behave in certain ways. It does not jump to humans already ‘adapted’ ready to infect ‘efficiently’ or be lethal etc.

A pathogen cannot leave one species and jump to humans and come prepared to infect readily and spread human-to-human efficiently…it cannot, never will. Does not work that way. It needs ‘time’, 1000 years to do that after it arrives in humans.

If it did, something was done to it MAN-MADE…in a lab…deliberate.

A benign bird flu cannot develop pathogenic qualities or more infectious capacity in humans strictly from evolutionary biology in a short time frame. Cannot work so. Many things must happen molecularly and there must be Darwin’s depth of time. But can these evil fuckers tweak it and make molecular changes, mutations, insert or delete pieces of genes etc. to cause change, YES, fuck yes, and make it infectious and lethal, YES, YES, YES…antigenic ‘shift’ versus ‘drift’ (natural mutations)…across time. Can they force ‘shift’ in the lab? Smaller changes, mutations etc. and rapidly? Yes! And cause pathogen to infect humans etc. Again, they are doing this to then develop vaccines (antidotes) to make money. They have no care in helping humanity or saving people. These are evil money-making fuckers.

These bitches are making dangerous pathogen to then offer an antidote to make money.

This thus is dangerous and very problematic, this dangerous manipulation research, what these malevolent people do? Is it for good or bad? What is the value added if these juiced up, ginned up pathogen get loose? Are we now skirting disaster again with this research to gin up bird flu? We need some input from Dr. JJ Couey (brilliant) on what he sees now and thinks on this.

If H5N1, H5N2 etc. develops the ability to kill deeply etc., know that it happened in the lab and this is a crime against humanity and we must hang all of those involved, and fast. Therre are and must be consequences for this.

Very reckless and this type of research can easily get loose. Should we allow this? No, never! This should be banned and POTUS Trump must put a final ban on this punishable by death to any American scientist who engages in this research. It is too risky. Forever.

'Nothing is over, you just can't turn it off'! iconic scene in 1982 RAMBO! So read about Operation Northwoods, read about Gulf of Tonkin incident; was H1N1 (2009) under Obama a dry run beta test (as (substack.com)

Again, I am asking 45 to declare now, urgently that he will never (for these sort of PCR manufactured fake ‘lie of asymptomatic spread’ pandemics):

1)allow imposition of lockdowns again and please do not say ‘I will leave it to the states’…no, as POTUS you must ensure it never happens again

2)allow school closures

3)allow business closures

4)allow any mask mandates

5)allow any mandates

6)allow any gain-of-function research to continue (outlaw it), punishable by death if one partakes in this type of reckless research

7)allow any RNA type vaccines (mRNA) to be brought…ZERO. that you would stop all and remove all from circulation, from any pharmaceutical possession.

Read this recent finding on dangerous Monkey-pox research:

Report in question here…

MPVX_Interim_Staff_Report_and_Appendices_final_844c87e06f.pdf (d1dth6e84htgma.cloudfront.net)

The report is long and raises very serious questions about competence and criminality at NIAID (and NIH) for a long period of time (decades) and under Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins of NIH, yet let us just focus on what was said about this monkey pox research under Fauci AND Francis Collins and you understand how devastating and dangerous this report was:

“In the interview, Dr. Moss noted he and his colleagues had swapped dozens of genes from the much more transmissible, but less deadly, clade II MPXV into the more deadly clade I MPXV. The article stated that the Moss team was “planning to try the opposite, endowing clade II virus with genes from its deadlier relative.”3 The proposal to transfer genes from the deadlier clade I into the more transmissible clade II alarmed some scientists who believed a more potent version of the mpox outbreak strain could spark an epidemic that would be substantially more lethal.”

I think there is a typo in this statement, but the content is clear that these bitches Fauci, Francis Collins and their criminal colleagues were conducting highly deadly research, and the question is, did they have the clearance or authority to do this? Why would they do this? We just need focus on this statement and this statement represents the core and thesis of the report.

