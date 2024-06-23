Bringing fake fraud PCR-manufactured non-pandemic based on lies of asymptomatic transmission, so as to scare populations into submission (for we fear what we cannot see like contagion) and to achieve a malevolent aim? To bring a bio-weapon type injection? Not safety tested? A 15-year development process you bring in 4 months and say it is effective and safe?

How insane were we?

IMO, all that I know after near 5 years now, is that zero, NOTHING about COVID was real, COVID was a 100% LIE, a fraud, COVID was a 95% false-positive PCR-manufactured asymptomatic spread LIE NON-pandemic, NEVER was a pandemic, all of it, Trump was LIED to, deceived by his advisors 100%, he TRUSTED them on lockdowns & the Malone, Bourla, Weissman, Bancel, Sahin et al. mRNA technology and vaccine, they used PCR process over-cycled to DETECT something that was ALWAYS there, ~ 5 years, they knew it.

Is it Power? Greed, Money? Depopulation? Dominance? Re-engineering?

What? Who makes these decisions? Who is playing God?

Avian bird or swine flu is normally of no consequence to humans…birds get sick and recover or die and that’s it…they have symptoms, we cull the flock and we proceed….we know of no credible bullet proof evidence that any avian H5N1 or H5N2 avian bird flu jumped from water fowl or mallards etc. to cows or to humans, or cows to humans, from swine, pigs to humans, just speculation…it is all fear-porn fear-mongering today…we know of NO human-to-human transmission of any of this…unless people like Yeadon, Couey, or I, or Risch, Hudson, or McCullough tell you there is actual breach to humans and actual human-to-human transmission, I mean not just talking about it but giving you clear evidence that there is a problem, then you turn it all off…

You MUST turn off FOX (Siegel and Saphier vaccine shills etc.) with its bull shit fear-mongering, turn off CNN etc., do not even listen to Redfield now (as much as I respect him), he is talking a whole load of bullshit and is putting himself is hot water now telling us that the masks did not work and lockdowns were an over-reach and that the vaccine is harmful when he stood silent…he was part of the imposition that costed lives so Robert, best you stfu for you have zero credibility in all this…you were part of the problem…people died…I like you, respected you and I am not even in your class I think expert wise but you were wrong then and wrong now…you, Fauci, Birx, all of you idiots. Dangerous. I suspect you will turn on me but have a go…and if you go interviewing, do not go on has been lefties like Fredo Cuomo, Governor ‘Nipples’ Cuomo brother’s podcast, please do not embarrass yourself, go where serious knowledgeable expert people can properly interrogate you on the fraud of COVID that you were part of as to the response.

can they, these evil malfeasants play with this in a lab and manipulate it and make it pathogenic? Possibly…yes, these nefarious people can do lots and I will talk to JJ Couey soon to ask him as to me he is the giant…what are his thoughts…is gain-of-function (GoF) REAL as to the COVID fraud? I do not think so, not how we are explained…yes I do think they can do things, bad things molecularly but I think GoF is a misdirection…I do not think they can make something more lethal using GoF and release for the pathogen will (IMO) arrive at an evolutionary dead end ‘fast’ and die out with you…it does not want that…it wants to survive and to be spread far and wide…but maybe that is what the dark players seek, ‘mass casualty’ and fast, knowing that the pathogen will select out the deadly variants and become milder, just infectious…??? Maybe they are doing some form of lab manipulation with H5N2 etc. and thus we have to be mindful of this…no doubt we are examining the data and science as it evolves day by day…to inform you…

today, there is nothing.

business as usual…life as normal…always strongly protect granny even as to the common cold as her immunity is flat (immuno-senescence)…but with proper nutrition, if granny is healthy, good genes, good life, exercise in youth and even as we age, strong, and reasonable commonsense precautions are made day to day, granny can live to be 120…

but to the readers, I ask you, is the avian bird flu H5N1, H5N2 etc. part of the dangerous Operation Northwoods Operation? The lies and deadliness of all of it? A sick evil dark Operation…same Op?

Are we being put through the same Op?

Seems to me like it is not over and they are coming again…is it to affect this election that with all things being equal, Biden CANNOT win? Would Trump win and they bring it and what would be Trump’s response?

I am asking 45 to declare now, urgently that he will never (for these sort of PCR manufactured fake ‘lie of asymptomatic spread’ pandemics):

1)allow imposition of lockdowns again and please do not say ‘I will leave it to the states’…no, as POTUS you must ensure it never happens again

2)allow school closures

3)allow business closures

4)allow any mask mandates

5)allow any mandates

6)allow any gain-of-function research to continue (outlaw it)

7)allow any RNA type vaccines (mRNA) to be brought…ZERO. that you would stop all and remove all from circulation, from any pharmaceutical possession.

