Anti-mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. vaccine European MEP's husband Found Murdered in Car with Zip Tie Around His Neck; MEP Francesca Donato said he was MURDERED due to her stance against
the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin, Kariko et al. Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech mRNA technology vaccine & her stance AGAINST giving any money $ (European) to the cross-dressing penis piano player Volodymyr
Volodymyr Zelensky…
Ukraine’s President plays the piano with his penis and this is what made him famous, now he spends our US tax money $ as our vets sleep on the streets and he now has Speaker Mike Johnson in his pocket giving him more…and fattens his bank account…do you get how far we have fallen morality wise? does it make sense?
and when this cross-dressing pump wearing tranny freak is not playing the piano with his penis and taking our tax money courtesy of Mike ‘traitor’ Johnson, he is making music videos showing us his tight leather pants:
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
who is next? so, you come out against the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA technology vaccine and you get killed? Who is next? Is Pfizer and Moderna etc. that powerful, can get you killed? Can one of the mRNA inventors comment or one of the vaccine makers?
https://twitter.com/i/status/1794912098281218295
https://twitter.com/i/status/1794912098281218295
Husband of Anti-Vax MEP Found Murdered in Car with Zip Tie Around His Neck - Slay News
Excellent work by Frank Bergman
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These Evil beings love and live Murder !!
Any prominent person coming against their evil money making murder machine, needs to be extra Vigilant!!! And Pray 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
This is an evil, fallen world