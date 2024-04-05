Antonio Francesco Gramsci makes Bolsheviks & Mensheviks Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Kamenev etc. blush...Gramsci's socialist extremist legacy transcends its origins in Marxism
'The Most Dangerous Socialist in History, Forget Lenin: A mild-mannered Italian academic who died 79 years ago may well prove to be the most influential of all Marxists.'
‘legacy is that it has effectively transcended its Marxist origins. His outlook is now blankly taken for granted by millions of teachers, writers, even churchmen, who have no idea that they are committed to marxism…’
The Most Dangerous Socialist in History
‘As a matter of principle, Marxists aren’t troubled by scruples. They will kill, steal, lie, railroad the innocent — whatever it takes to advance the Revolution. Marx himself never shied away from what his program entailed. “When our turn comes,” he wrote in 1849, “we shall not make excuses for the terror.” The actions of his apostles, ranging from Lenin to Stalin, Che Guevara, Mao, and Pol Pot, to the Castro brothers, prove just how “principled” Marxists are willing to be, even if it means gulags, “reeducation” camps, or simple murder.’
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So glad you are highlighting the connection. Many throw the term Marxism around not understanding we are living the hell created by neo-Marxism and the call for the overthrow of the cultural institutions. James Lindsay's discourse series does a great discussion of him and Herbert Marcuse. They are long because he is serious about the discussion.
TBH, Marxism & socialism in the US is the only reason the Vax mandated were enforced. And why the Plandemic was successful.
The goal of Marxism is communism. A communist State is all. Omnipotent.
Individuals have no rights. Just ask a Uighur.
Communists regimes were responsible for 100 million human deaths in the 20th century.
Should all the deaths from the Vax be added to that toll?