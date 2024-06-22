Appeals court denies Steve Bannon's bid to stay out of prison; when you look at ruling, our law in USA now is strictly political & party lines, democrat judges jailing all Trump supporters; they will
KILL Steve in prison, that is the plan, the left democrats have a plan to take him out & this is where we have come to! the 2 judges who DENIED were Obama & Biden appointed vs YES Trump judge
‘WASHINGTON — An appeals court denied former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s request to remain out of prison Thursday while he appeals his conviction on contempt of Congress charges.
The three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied Bannon's request in a 2-1 ruling, with two judges deciding that the arguments in Bannon's request do not present a "substantial question" of law that could reverse his conviction.’
Now
Stephen K. Bannon made a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court on Friday to remain free while he tries to overturn his conviction on contempt of Congress charges, seeking to stave off a four-month prison sentence that is set to start next month.
Mr. Bannon’s emergency petition to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. came less than a day after a federal appeals court in Washington rejected a similar request.
The so-called appeals court is biased and corrupt, so of course they acted with malice. No justice can come from a corrupt judicial system. Maybe Bannon will appeal to the SC.
And he will not be going to prison. A 4-month sentence is served in jail. Bad enough. But he won't be killed there, other inmates will have his back. It's the guards that cannot be trusted.
You say, "Our law in the USA ..." I ask, WHAT LAW? The US is presently one of the most corrupt, LAWLESS countries in the world, almost at par with North Korea. We've been ALLOWED to get here.
I had predicted before the 2020 elections that that was going to be our fate should the Globalist Cabal take over the US. THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT HAS AND IS HAPPENING.
The tragic part is that it was preventable. All that was needed was for Donald Trump to declare war on the Globalist Cabal and its key players, and go all-out against them. I had messaged Trump several times that he HAD to stop them BEFORE we got there. Trump did NOTHING!!
Now we are reaping the consequences of that failure. Worst yet, the Globalist psychopaths have become very deeply entrenched. It may no longer be possible to oust them from their fortified positions.
I am of the firm belief that nothing short of a hot, bloody conflict can get us out of this situation. I mean, anyone who thinks that *elections*, or the House and Senate will provide the answer is delusional. So, what's left? Please, tell me, what else remains?