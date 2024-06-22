‘WASHINGTON — An appeals court denied former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s request to remain out of prison Thursday while he appeals his conviction on contempt of Congress charges.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied Bannon's request in a 2-1 ruling, with two judges deciding that the arguments in Bannon's request do not present a "substantial question" of law that could reverse his conviction.’

Now

Stephen K. Bannon made a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court on Friday to remain free while he tries to overturn his conviction on contempt of Congress charges, seeking to stave off a four-month prison sentence that is set to start next month. Mr. Bannon’s emergency petition to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. came less than a day after a federal appeals court in Washington rejected a similar request.

