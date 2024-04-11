Are we in trouble? Militarily? U.S. Navy deletes this photo from all social media platforms…Commander of the USS John McCain firing his rifle with the optic on backwards.
The scope is also covered. The post was later deleted by the U.S. Navy on all social media platforms.
Two questions: why was he posing for this photo in the first place.
And why is there a US Navy ship named after "No Name", one of the worst TRAITORS ever to be in government. He colluded with our enemies, literally, and betrayed America.
The consensus is he was executed for treason. The story that he died from "cancer" was allowed to remain a cover story. Imagine, that POS actually could have been President. Disgusting.
Nobody is that stupid. Probably an insider message that went out. Remember, NEVER believe the story is the story.