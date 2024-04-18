As President, POTUS Trump must use his Justice department and all levers of power to BAN, outright ban, prohibit all transgender surgeries to anyone under 19, none of it in any US school up to high
school GRADE 12 ending, no exposure by any person in any US school under 18 years of age, no medical doctor performing any transgender surgery, giving NO puberty blocking drugs under 19 years of age
that no child can get a COVID vaccine or any vaccine without parents/guardian approval and only when the vaccinee is fully consented and explained benefits AND harms…yet he must work to STOP, prohibit the COVID mRNA vaccines entirely…the mRNA technology must be stopped, Gain of Function research must be stopped, and the ensuing COVID mRNA vaccine must be stopped immediately.
While signing orders in the first hours of his new administration that the borders with Mexico, all Southern borders (and case by case Northern borders) etc. will be closed indefinitely and that all illegals inside USA will be deported starting on January 20th 2025, he must ensure no person under 19 will have a gender transitioning surgery or access to any puberty blocking drug.
I do not know the legal framework and this needs to be sorted out but POTUS Trump, there are times you do not invoke State Rights and ‘leave it up to the State’ language…no no no, there are times you lead and you put the hammer down…
