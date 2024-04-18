that no child can get a COVID vaccine or any vaccine without parents/guardian approval and only when the vaccinee is fully consented and explained benefits AND harms…yet he must work to STOP, prohibit the COVID mRNA vaccines entirely…the mRNA technology must be stopped, Gain of Function research must be stopped, and the ensuing COVID mRNA vaccine must be stopped immediately.

While signing orders in the first hours of his new administration that the borders with Mexico, all Southern borders (and case by case Northern borders) etc. will be closed indefinitely and that all illegals inside USA will be deported starting on January 20th 2025, he must ensure no person under 19 will have a gender transitioning surgery or access to any puberty blocking drug.

I do not know the legal framework and this needs to be sorted out but POTUS Trump, there are times you do not invoke State Rights and ‘leave it up to the State’ language…no no no, there are times you lead and you put the hammer down…