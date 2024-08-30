at me, and I then reached out to Hahn...I was surprised that these officials would reach out to me and share what they did, they were scared, when they did, and they were clear that they were worried about their careers and safety, concerned about the overall pandemic response, about the rushed studies, that the studies were not conducted suitably, that they feared cardiovascular, neurological, immunological, renal harms and various other harms including deaths, were adamant that the mRNA shots to not be given to children or pregnant women. What surprised me is how scared they were to arrange talks with me and where we met etc. It was like a spy movie.

They told me they spoke to higher ups in their agencies as well as even to senior people at Pfizer, Moderna, and even in OWS at HHS (did not share names etc.) and felt they were being sidelined and punished now. This is why they wanted to talk to someone like me as they knew I was challenging the response from on the inside and maybe I could get them to the table higher up to raise their intel and concerns…and I could help them. I did not know how to help them in the sense of if I could take it to the chief of staff Meadows or my bosses and was inquiring but I immediately turned to Fauci as he was involved with OWS and Task Force and we had a discussion and he dismissed what I shared and said these were low level agency employees and that as far as he knew all was fine with the vaccine development. para that he was not concerned with their views. He said they did not know what they were talking about. I told him I agreed with them and myself had serious concerns about the research, the short follow-up, small, intended outcome event number, stopping early for benefit etc. I explained to him what I thought, and he asked me to not meet with the persons again or share what they told me, with anyone. He was angry. Now this was even before I had openly challenged Fauci et al. and the NIH and CDC about their poor research and policies around masking kids and school closures and how he and Birx et al. were harming children and the society. Fauci did not appreciate my discussion with him when I told him what was being stated by Redfield and he etc. in media as being technical unscientific nonsense. It was told to me that Fauci was personally involved in getting me fired by the deepstate after I then openly challenged him and Birx and NIH and CDC, calling them out for their harms.

I resigned just before the elections, but they did try to fire me. I cheated them out of that pleasure.

I asked my friend Dr. Ramin Oskoui at that time what I should urgently do and told him what happened with the agency officials and what they shared about the vaccine, and he told me go to Hahn right away. He was very concerned with the vaccines and the deadly effects of the lockdowns and appeared on FOX (Ingraham) with me, Berenson, Risch, McCullough repeatedly around that time. Dr. Oskoui is no longer with us as he died suddenly. He loved Dr. McCullough and Dr. Risch and I was at that time arranging a chance for him to personally meet McCullough who he very much admired as the leader of the anti-COVID and vaccine push back. He died before it happened. I LOVE Ramin, a true patriot.

I agreed with Ramin and while I would have constant discussions with Hahn the FDA commissioner, I then reached out to Hahn urgently and we had a few minutes and I told him what was told to me by Fauci and the agency researchers on the coming vaccine that he as FDA commissioner was regulating. He asked me to make an appointment in his office at FDA head-office for us to unpack properly. I felt he was genuine and that we could have a real long debate as I wanted him to know and know urgently, but from there I never was able to reach him again. I kept calling but no urgent meeting was ever set. I was being bullshitted.

You know the rest, I had a torrid time with Fauci and Birx et al. and NIH and CDC (I basically told them how inept and dangerous they were with the lockdowns and masks and vaccines) and a move was set to fire me because I made the mistake of openly berating Fauci in front of NIH and CDC officials on his junk non-science. I resigned from the Trump administration before they fired me as I said above.

In the end, I was right, Fauci and Hahn and Pfizer, Moderna etc. were wrong on the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine. Something was wrong, all of it was wrong. COVID, all of it was a pure fraud on the American people. None of it was ever true. It was indeed deadly. They did not want to hear it. I have shared this, similar prior. What you should also know is that even in the COVID Freedom movement too, there is a cancel blocking silencing culture. Pigs are not equal or animals are not equal, so to speak. Some are more equal than others. Yes, it is animal house/farm. That we live today.

There is lots I cannot discuss due to NDAs etc. and out of confidentiality for my boss (s) etc. And of course, POTUS Trump. One thing I will say, Trump is/was a good man, he sought to do good IMO, based on all I experienced and saw. He was however, devastatingly misled and betrayed and deceived by most around him. We must pray same is not happening again. In the end, the American people are the ones who feel the brunt of the betrayals. And lose the most.

