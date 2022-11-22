Avolio et al.: "The SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein disrupts human cardiac pericytes function through CD147 receptor-mediated signaling: a potential non-infective mechanism of COVID-19 microvascular disease"
Our findings suggest that the S protein may prompt PC dysfunction, potentially contributing to microvascular injury. This mechanism may have clinical and therapeutic implications. "The BIG KILL"
The key message here is the extrapolation of the synthetic spike protein cardiac damage post vaccination. Yes, COVID causes microvascular damage and we can say the same near certainly occurs due the spike protein (manufactured/translated by your cells based on the mRNA coding) after one takes the shot.
https://portlandpress.com/clinsci/article/135/24/2667/230273/The-SARS-CoV-2-Spike-protein-disrupts-human
“The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes a broad range of clinical responses including prominent microvascular damage. The capacity of SARS-CoV-2 to infect vascular cells is still debated. Additionally, the SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein may act as a ligand to induce non-infective cellular stress. We tested this hypothesis in pericytes (PCs), which are reportedly reduced in the heart of patients with severe coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). Here we newly show that the in vitro exposure of primary human cardiac PCs to the SARS-CoV-2 wildtype strain or the α and δ variants caused rare infection events.
Exposure to the recombinant S protein alone elicited signalling and functional alterations, including: (1) increased migration, (2) reduced ability to support endothelial cell (EC) network formation on Matrigel, (3) secretion of pro-inflammatory molecules typically involved in the cytokine storm, and (4) production of pro-apoptotic factors causing EC death. Next, adopting a blocking strategy against the S protein receptors angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and CD147, we discovered that the S protein stimulates the phosphorylation/activation of the extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2) through the CD147 receptor, but not ACE2, in PCs. The neutralisation of CD147, either using a blocking antibody or mRNA silencing, reduced ERK1/2 activation, and rescued PC function in the presence of the S protein. Immunoreactive S protein was detected in the peripheral blood of infected patients.
In conclusion, our findings suggest that the S protein may prompt PC dysfunction, potentially contributing to microvascular injury. This mechanism may have clinical and therapeutic implications.”
Israeli teen dies 15 minutes after the shot
https://rumble.com/v1w0uue-israel-vaxx-injured-or-dead.html
Hi Edward,
Thanks for your anecdote.
I have a mate who's in his early 80's.
He retired as an optician at age 70 - clearly he saw the light.
He drinks a minimum of two six packs of beer a day.
He only eats breakfast and lunch.
He loves tinkering with his off-road and vintage cars.
He goes fishing every odd day.
Soon after he retired, he went for a physical examination.
The doctor told him:
1. His blood pressure was through the roof.
2. His cholesterol was sky high.
3. His prostate was ready to explode.
The doctor wrote him up an Rx for various pills and recommended my mate go see a number of specialists.
My mate then blew a gasket and summarily told the doctor to "piss off" and left his rooms in a huff.
So, almost ten years later, he's still breathing hard - lusting over women a third of his age - and the only thing that seems to be flying positively at full-mast is his erection.
As my late dad used to say:
"Doctors bury their mistakes".
I’ve been slow acting. I hate Medicare B. I hate the premiums and their messaging to get the shots. We are paying for others’ shots. We never see doctors for anything and would likely go to alternative caregivers or would be OK to just pay cash for minor things if we did get minor treatment by MD. Why are we in Medicare B? Getting bilked in an emergency. Question to self: “Am I overly concerned?”
The only hospital scenario is a nasty car accident or a chance accident on vacation ... fall on some steps, etc. None of these things has ever happened but I tell my wife “What if? We have to protect our assets.” The problem is how to put together an alternative to Medicare B that will pay (or discount) chance ambulance charges away from home (they can get you for $25k for nothing) and how to contact a competent physician who will manage your case in an emergency, not just some ER jerk who will put you on remdesivir for an ankle sprain.
If I get a brain tumor I’m OK joining the kids’ Guinea pigs I buried in the back yard. Chemo? Radiation? Screw all that. I beat COVID in 3 days at age 70 and the actuaries have me down for 100. If I get really sick I’ll get hold of some magic mushrooms and let it go.
This is where our view of the profession has landed over 36 years, starting with horrendous DPT reaction by first born. He should NEVER have gotten it but ignoring the package inserts is Standard Practice. Our daughter (child #2) was NEVER vaccinated til she accepted the shot. She fell into the Democratic Party propaganda trap through peer pressure and her television workers’ union membership. Unions are 100% mindlessly loyal Dem. I have in mind grisly scenarios for the doctor who gave the her the COVID shot along with catch-up on a bunch of others. I wrote to her “Please don’t take any more!” If she is not feeling well she will never tell us.
I was thinking of joining TWC to get advice on this problem: alternatives to Medicare B. You cannot under the law contract with and single entity that competes with Medicare, but it can be done piecemeal with sensible risk assessment...i.e. hospital stay is low probability, any minor doctor visits likewise, but we can just pay cash in that event. Getting somebody competent in a pinch is the challenge, plus ambulance coverage in a freak scenario. TWC might help us with that. Or we just quit “B” and forget about it. Something tell me to do more that that.