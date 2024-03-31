‘AwakeNotWoke

9 hrs ago

What sexual freedom? The only sexual freedom Americans and others corrupted by Americans such as Kinsey, including the British, Dutch and other Western Europeans with their US influenced Tavistock Institute mentalities have is to engage in gay or transexual acts or paraphilias. "Heteronormativity" is verboten. And a lot of American degenerates would like to legalize pedophilia, bestiality, necrophilia etc. This is a large part of the reason Soviet and Eastern European communism endured for so long. It wasn't that the leaders in those countries thought their economic systems would lead ultimately to economic outcomes on a par with those achieved by Chinese communism in the 21st century. There was a realistic fear of US cultural imperialism. The SCOTUS in Lawrence v Texas ultimately found what the rest of the world had long suspected, i.e., that getting sodomized is so important to Americans that it has been made a protected constitutional right. Even though they have now rejected communism, former Soviet and Eastern European countries other than Ukraine continue to also reject US ideals of homonormativity, transnormativity and pedonormativity. People in these countries are not, as they are often accused by Americans of being, "homophobic," "transphobic" etc. Rather, Americans are heterophobic. There is no US tolerance for sexual freedom to be a normal heterosexual.’