account those who perpetrated misinformation about the mRNA injections, including the demonstrably false claims that the vaccine contents remained at the injection site and were rapidly removed from the body and that the injections prevented infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2, among many, many other demonstrably false claims”…

All of you fuckers who said you saw and had unambiguous data, you who held influential positions, that the vaccine saved lives…we need your grifting assess in courts under oath to produce that data and explain why you shilled, drove people to take the shot and the people died….you Malone, we will be asking you under oath…many like you…oh there are several like you and none of you will get away from a proper day in court under oath…

See my substack prior on the seminal Shrestha et al. study showing a dose-response relationship:

Did Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic study) show that the more COVID boosters received, the higher the risk of subsequently contracting COVID? Yes! There was a clear dose response where the least (substack.com)

see Shrestha here:

Among 51017 employees, COVID-19 occurred in 4424 (8.7%) during the study. In multivariable analysis, the bivalent vaccinated state was associated with lower risk of COVID-19 during the BA.4/5 dominant (HR, .71; 95% C.I., .63-.79) and the BQ dominant (HR, .80; 95% C.I., .69-.94) phases, but decreased risk was not found during the XBB dominant phase (HR, .96; 95% C.I., .82-.1.12). Estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) was 29% (95% C.I., 21%-37%), 20% (95% C.I., 6%-31%), and 4% (95% C.I., -12%-18%), during the BA.4/5, BQ, and XBB dominant phases, respectively. Risk of COVID-19 also increased with time since most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

see key graphs showing dose response:

