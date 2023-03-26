Page 161: “The chimera replicated in primary human epithelial cells (epithelium)”

What else did you need to see?

SOURCE:

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21055989/understanding-risk-bat-coronavirus-emergence-grant-notice.pdf

see this study I remind you about again, it is a motherload study:

SOURCE:

https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985/

see this study too by Liu et al., also a motherload study and understand what the vaccinal antibodies are doing to the spike protein (extrapolate from viral infection to vaccine if you would), the infectiousness of the virus to the vaccinated and thus why the vaccinated have gotten infected and re-infected:

SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34139176/

Key statement:

‘Here, we screened a series of anti-spike monoclonal antibodies from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients and found that some of antibodies against the N-terminal domain (NTD) induced the open conformation of RBD and thus enhanced the binding capacity of the spike protein to ACE2 and infectivity of SARS-CoV-2. Mutational analysis revealed that all of the infectivity-enhancing antibodies recognized a specific site on the NTD.’