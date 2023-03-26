Baric & the malfeasants working on the bat & mouse coronaviruses, notice the date on this NIH Fauci-Collins grant (2014) so research was going on before; I believe the leak & clone work happened here
go to page 161and read what I have highlighted! Right there they tell us they just created this chimeric deadly coronavirus! Menachery & Baric publish in 2015 & 2016 about this deadly research
Page 161: “The chimera replicated in primary human epithelial cells (epithelium)”
What else did you need to see?
SOURCE:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21055989/understanding-risk-bat-coronavirus-emergence-grant-notice.pdf
see this study I remind you about again, it is a motherload study:
SOURCE:
https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985/
see this study too by Liu et al., also a motherload study and understand what the vaccinal antibodies are doing to the spike protein (extrapolate from viral infection to vaccine if you would), the infectiousness of the virus to the vaccinated and thus why the vaccinated have gotten infected and re-infected:
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34139176/
Key statement:
‘Here, we screened a series of anti-spike monoclonal antibodies from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients and found that some of antibodies against the N-terminal domain (NTD) induced the open conformation of RBD and thus enhanced the binding capacity of the spike protein to ACE2 and infectivity of SARS-CoV-2. Mutational analysis revealed that all of the infectivity-enhancing antibodies recognized a specific site on the NTD.’
None of this research was done with “good intentions “. It was always the plan to use this as a bioweapon against humanity. Fear, chaos, control and never ending injections. So evil.
It almost reads like...Bioweapons research and development.
In plain sight.
For nearly a decade.
But for 3 years the majority in western nations have believed that a bat and pangolin exfiltrated a Murderna FCS and spliced the Chimera together. Anything less was a dark/dangerous conspiracy theory.
Talk about mind control!
They did tell us: 'They would know their (Bernays, Mockingbird et al) psyops efforts were successful when everything the American people believe was a lie'. We're not far from that, though I think they miscalculated and the trend is now opposite their desired goal.
I hope you keep beating the drum, Dr. Alexander.
The simple facts condemn them, no matter how they try to misdirect.
People are waking.
And their rage will know no bounds, as we collectively wash away the tyrants like grains of sand on the beach.
Peace.