Ben Shapiro vs. Louis Farrakhan on the Covid mRNA gene injection vaccine; BOOM! Farrakhan wins! Ben, you are wrong here my brother, there is no science you can point to & I am with Farrakhan here
I want to see the full video to ensure no parts are cut out but Shapiro seems out to lunch on this, uninformed, ill informed; I am not getting into religions or ethnicities, Ben is wrong here!
Ben is shilling this fraud vax? I am thinking maybe I am not seeing the whole video or it is dated? But boy, we have Louis schooling on nano-particles, imagine that. Better than Fauci et al. and the COVIDian lockdown lunatics. Props to Farrakhan.
SOURCE:
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/121/371/583/playable/92d6df7891be7a22.mp4
July 4, 2020, Reverend Farrakhan knew early on what was going on. I'm not surprised at all. He remembered Tuskegee and I hope many Black people did too.
I wouldn’t be “hesitant” if hadn’t seen three sudden deaths after the 💉, a case of turbo cancer in my family, and the near death and temporary paralysis of my friend’s 17 yo brother. It just pisses me off when people assume we are “hesitant” because we fell for some bullshit line. The ignorance of such a belief is astounding. Puhleez! Talk to the hand Shapiro. ✋