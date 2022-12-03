Biden said in his State of the Union Speech: "Look, repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued. The only one."; he forgot the OWS vaccine!
Biden said this about gun liability shield while Operation Warp Speed gives liability protection to all involved for the drugs & COVID vaccine; his team made him lie? It was a lie! Pure deception!
Seems either Biden did not know about the COVID vaccine and all aspects of it and the liability protection it enjoys or he lied and his team told him to just lie!
SOURCE:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/01/us/politics/biden-sotu-transcript.html
Gun manufacturers can be sued. If they make a product that operates in a way that is outside of its design, like if they misfire, blow up, etc, absolutely, they can be sued. You don't hear about it because 1) they make amazingly reliable, safe firearms, and 2) when they hear of these malfunctions, they are very proactive and do voluntary recalls to get the products back, so they can fix them.
Why uncle shotgun joe wants the PLCAA (Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act) destroyed is because that law prohibits these frivolous lawsuits that are simply designed to bleed small companies dry by keeping them in court for years, because their PRODUCT happened to be used ILLEGALLY by a CRIMINAL. No other industry allows that, either. If a criminal uses a Ford to run over people, do the people sue Ford? No, they sue the criminal. Are they even allowed to sue Ford? No, not really... the case would have zero merit. Ford sold the product lawfully, for lawful purposes. Same as gun manufacturers do.
However, you're absolutely right, even though big pharma manufactured faulty experimental gene therapy shots that are injuring millions of people, and don't work for their stated (stated...) intended purpose, THEY are protected by the government, no matter what, and, I'd argue, that their products are causing more problems than guns (the guns themselves) are.
And there was fraud. We all know it. But the court system is part of the problem. So no help there.