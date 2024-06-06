Biden's AG Garland creating 'FBI attack dog teams' to indict anyone who questions 2024 election; "Because if you create a presumption of insecurity about the voting process, then that puts the people
administering the election process in danger because you're angry at them."
JACK POSOBIEC and MIKE BENZ: Biden’s AG creating ‘FBI attack dog teams’ to indict anyone who questions 2024 election | Human Events | humanevents.com
‘Jack Posobiec hosted Mike Benz on Tuesday's episode of Human Events Daily during which they discussed the "Election Threat Task Force" that US Attorney General Merrick Garland is renewing after its launch 3 years ago, something which Benz called a "new hoax, same as the old hoax."
"This is a predicate by the Justice Department to say that anybody who organizes in person or online around election fraud concerns is effectively a criminal is effectively a domestic terrorist," Benz explained. "Because if you create a presumption of insecurity about the voting process, then that puts the people administering the election process in danger because you're angry at them."‘
One can imagine someone being angry at that MF Garland for the obscenity at the heart of this "election threat task force" creation and Gestapo mentality that goes into it. Fucking traitor.
Since they already have me On the TSDB.. here is my opportunity to become a terrorist… I’m voting Kennedy this year
Go Team Kennedy 2024.!!!!