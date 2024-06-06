‘Jack Posobiec hosted Mike Benz on Tuesday's episode of Human Events Daily during which they discussed the "Election Threat Task Force" that US Attorney General Merrick Garland is renewing after its launch 3 years ago, something which Benz called a "new hoax, same as the old hoax."

"This is a predicate by the Justice Department to say that anybody who organizes in person or online around election fraud concerns is effectively a criminal is effectively a domestic terrorist," Benz explained. "Because if you create a presumption of insecurity about the voting process, then that puts the people administering the election process in danger because you're angry at them."‘