Bill C-63 in Canada (Trudeau Government), going through 1st reading at this point, to pass to law and if you did not know it, it will upend and literally destroy your lives, privacy, freedom, will not
be able to communicate...conservative government MPs position is to push back, majority do not, I assume Pierre Poilievre does not support and this is great, I hold my nose with Pierre but good
Poilievre seems to have softened his stance but still it seems he is against this near catastrophic devastating encroachment on freedoms…
Poilievre seems like he will vote against it, however, he says online harms ‘should’ be punished with jail and not pushed off to a new bureaucracy. So, is he for jailing and his only issue is it’s under a new bureaucracy?
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What are the key frightening issues with 63? Jim Torma and I discussed this morning in a meeting.
B-63, The online Harms act in Canada
1) Allows anonymous individuals to file a complaint that you said something hateful, they do not need to identify themselves, like Chatham House rules garbage
2)They can go back to your media history 12, 15 years, 20 years, internet etc. no timeline cut off…if an anonymous complainer files, and they are offended by it, you can be penalized financially or jailed…yes, you read that…accuser is anonymous
3) Allows for the Human Rights Tribunal to jail individuals for undefined Hate speech, I hope you read it, ‘unidentified’
4) Allows all of this executed without judge and jury in our legal system.
5) You won’t be able to face your accuser, at any time
6) you won’t be able to cross examine your accuser
7) Removing your right to a fair trial by judge and jury
8) In other words if you thought the Spanish Inquisition was bad, that was child’s play compared to Bill C-63.
Marxist Maoist ideology on STEROIDS! Run by Human Rights Tribunal. 100% conviction. Yes, you read it right.
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bill C-63 in Canada (Trudeau Government), going through 1st reading at this point, to pass to law and if you did not know it, it will upend and literally destroy your lives, privacy, freedom, will not
you have to understand this bill, anonymous, can go back 25 years, if someone is offended, they can complain and anonymous, you can go to jail...can look at all your internet
You can be jailed for life, stripped of all your money in this Trudeau bill, if some anonymous persons, files a complaint not to a court where you face accusers, but to a tribunal...and they can go back 25 years if they wish of all your internet, mails, everything...it is rather insane...never seen anything like it