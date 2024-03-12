Poilievre seems to have softened his stance but still it seems he is against this near catastrophic devastating encroachment on freedoms…

Poilievre seems like he will vote against it, however, he says online harms ‘should’ be punished with jail and not pushed off to a new bureaucracy. So, is he for jailing and his only issue is it’s under a new bureaucracy?

What are the key frightening issues with 63? Jim Torma and I discussed this morning in a meeting.

B-63, The online Harms act in Canada

1) Allows anonymous individuals to file a complaint that you said something hateful, they do not need to identify themselves, like Chatham House rules garbage

2)They can go back to your media history 12, 15 years, 20 years, internet etc. no timeline cut off…if an anonymous complainer files, and they are offended by it, you can be penalized financially or jailed…yes, you read that…accuser is anonymous

3) Allows for the Human Rights Tribunal to jail individuals for undefined Hate speech, I hope you read it, ‘unidentified’

4) Allows all of this executed without judge and jury in our legal system.

5) You won’t be able to face your accuser, at any time

6) you won’t be able to cross examine your accuser

7) Removing your right to a fair trial by judge and jury

8) In other words if you thought the Spanish Inquisition was bad, that was child’s play compared to Bill C-63.

Marxist Maoist ideology on STEROIDS! Run by Human Rights Tribunal. 100% conviction. Yes, you read it right.