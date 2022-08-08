Bill Maher, BIG props for going there! Unloads on American Society for Encouraging People to Celebrate Being overweight; you may not like his delivery, but his free speech & he is right
We have to stop being offended etc. by each statement we hear and maybe, just maybe listen a bit; COVID devastated the minority community & most deaths due to obesity; that's the data, behind age!
SOURCE:
Watch: Bill Maher Unloads on American Society for Encouraging People to Celebrate Being Fat
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days, rewriting science to fit ideology or just to fit what you want reality to be,” Maher said. “We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. That’s new. That is new. To view letting yourself go as a point of pride.”
“We used to at least try and be fit and healthy, and society praised those who succeeded,” he continued. “Now, the term ‘body positivity’ is used to mean ‘I’m perfect the way I am because I’m me.’ It’s Orwellian how often ‘positivity’ is used to describe what’s not healthy. Of course you can get away with anything bad for you when you’re young. But let me ask you this: have you ever seen a fat 90-year-old? Scary, isn’t it? ‘Healthy at any weight’ is an unchallenged lie that people tell themselves so they can go on eating whatever they want, which is fine.”
Maher noted that poor diet is a leading factor in many of the top causes of mortality in the U.S., including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.
“It’s literally a national security issue now,” he said. “Military recruitment is down by the most since the end of the draft because mainly 17 to 24-year-olds are too fat to fight. At some point, acceptance becomes enabling, and if you’re in any way participating in this joyful celebration of gluttony that goes on now, you have blood on your hands, full stop.”
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It has been shown that Glysophate destroys gut biome which can induce weight gain. GMO foods are filled with it. We spray crops like wheat with it to dry it out. The FDA is owned by the food manufacturers which have discovered the perfect combination of sugar and fat to light up the brain causing excessive eating. The food pyramid is upside down. Buy organic or at least buy low chemical vegetables and fruit. Learn to cook at home. If it’s in a box, don’t buy it. Reduce your carbohydrate consumption, it’s just sugar. Sugar is the worst thing you can put in your body.
As a former athlete I can't agree more. I live in Colorado one of the, or is, fittest states. Traveling out of the state just amazes me, especially the further south you travel. The amount of fat, unhealthy obese bodies especially in tight clothing, it's sickening.
While visiting Kentucky I went into a local grocery store. The top shelf item are cans of lard. You don't even see these in Colorado only health oils. The culture is very different and the physical evidence of those cultural norms are stark, fat, oversize, obese bodies are everywhere.
BTW, unfortunately we are being invaded by other states as their residents move in. Colorado is losing it's fittest spot. California can also be fat depending on the areas. Oakland, Sacramento, and other cities are part of that problem.
It's a big fat problem. 😣