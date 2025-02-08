Thank you ANW for sharing…

‘Turfseer

Turfseer’s Newsletter

8h

Biodefense is a red herring

Yes, biodefense can be seen as a red herring, a distraction from deeper issues while justifying power, control, and profit. Whether or not viruses exist as claimed, the biodefense apparatus functions as a self-sustaining industry, serving interests beyond public health. Here’s why:

1. Biodefense Distracts from Real Health Issues

Governments and pharmaceutical companies push vaccines and biothreat narratives while ignoring chronic disease, nutrition, and environmental toxins.

The focus on biological warfare and pandemics diverts attention from factors like industrial pollution, processed foods, and toxic medications that contribute to disease.

Covid-19 policies showed how the state could impose massive restrictions under the guise of public health, while refusing to discuss early treatments, natural immunity, or underlying health factors.

2. The Bioweapon Hype Serves Military-Industrial-Pharma Interests

Weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), bioweapons, and pandemic fears have historically been used to justify funding, laws, and power grabs.

The anthrax scare after 9/11 fueled biodefense spending, even though the anthrax used in the attacks came from a U.S. military lab.

Gain-of-function research has no legitimate benefit to public health—it only keeps the funding cycle going while creating potential pandemic threats.

3. Fear-Based Control & the Expansion of the Biosecurity State

Biodefense allows governments to justify authoritarian policies—lockdowns, mandates, censorship, and surveillance—under the pretext of "protecting public health."

The Covid-19 response mirrored wartime propaganda: an “invisible enemy,” the need for collective sacrifice, and attacks on dissenters as dangerous conspiracists.

Those in power refuse to debate or provide evidence, silencing critics who question the scientific basis for lockdowns, masks, and mRNA vaccines.

4. Biodefense as an Excuse for Permanent Emergency Powers

Just like the War on Terror, the biodefense industry thrives on permanent crisis.

The U.S. response to Covid-19—like the Patriot Act—set a precedent for government overreach in the name of “safety.”

Future "pandemic preparedness" programs are already being planned, ensuring more lockdowns, mass vaccinations, and economic control.

5. The “Science” is Political, Not Empirical

Institutions like the WHO, NIH, and CDC are not neutral—they are driven by political and financial incentives.

Gates Foundation, Big Pharma, and the intelligence community have shaped the pandemic narrative to suit their interests.

Real science encourages debate—but the Covid-19 era proved that dissenting scientists were silenced, censored, and deplatformed.

Conclusion: The Biodefense Illusion

Biodefense is not about protecting people—it’s about controlling them.

The "pandemic" narrative shifts focus away from the real causes of illness, while expanding corporate-government power.

The solution is rejecting the false framework—refusing to be trapped by fear-based narratives that only serve the ruling class.

In short, biodefense is a red herring, designed to keep people afraid, distracted, and dependent on the very institutions that manufacture crises.’

Is our 'Bioterrorism preparedness' program and fetish in America, by our CDC, NIH, CIA, DoD, US government agencies etc., really devised to 'make MONEY, to profit' due to our attacks on OURSELVES? Are

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)