I have seen data where whenever there is a father, crime goes down, whenever there is home ownership, crime goes down! home ownership and not giving it free, no no, paying some mortgage yes, pegged to income etc. but there must be home ownership…these 2 variables predict criminality…

have the debate if you wish to…stick your heads in your ass if you wish to…

It is the father, stupid, the father…the most predictable way to end up in prison is to have no father in the home in the black community…

BUT,

poverty DOES not equal crime…

AGAIN,

**as he raises his hand quickly**

POVERTY does NOT equal CRIME

**and he lowers his hand**

because for many people, many homes, are very poor, working, ‘working poor’, yet do not commit crime…so do not bring that shit to me…

fatherless homes and no home ownership and this is where the DEMOCRAT slave plantation never ended because President Lyndon Bains Johnson destroyed the blacks in America with the ‘GREAT SOCIETY’ (1965)…he and the democrats destroyed America and the black community for blacks from 1865 post abolishment of slavery and 1965, 100 years, blacks in America were outpacing whites on all socio-economic indicators…all…home ownership, education, jobs etc…surging…on their own, clawing out of ravages of slavery and on THEIR OWN…no government ‘help’…

then along comes government to ‘do good by blacks’ yet fucked them royally!

it is The GREAT SOCIETY of 1965 by DEMOCRATS that destroyed the nuclear family, it destroyed blacks…period…with the section 8 housing, the food stamps, the welfare etc., rewarding multiple pregnancies with only baby daddies…the dependency on the state. Democrats took productive people and made them dependent…destroyed them…broke their backs…

1964, about 1 (0.9) in 4 black homes (20 to 25%) were headed by a single parent, one person, then after The GREAT SOCIETY fraud of 1965, and to now, 2024, we have 3.1 out of 4 black homes headed by one person…near 80%….often grand-mother as the mother is a crack whore, and the father in jail and pimping whores on the street…a gang banger…so granny steps up, huge props her…80% of black youth have a father in the homes, these men screwing women and not standing up to their duties…the young boy now becomes a thug…often in America hoods…the streets become the home, the judge their mother, and the jailer their father…some even yearn it so much, someone to handle them and sanction them, they commit crime to get into the penal system to have someone guide them FOR THE FIRST TIME…

poverty does not equal crime…

you black fathers, wake to fuck up and get your shit in order, you are low-life scum leaving the woman on her own to raise the young black male already disadvantaged by a corrupted system…so stand to fuck up and do your job!

12% of the population is black but committing 60% of the murders?…study the numbers…why?

why?

and if it’s a behavioral issue too, talk about it and deal with it…it’s not always a racism problem, insult to the working poor, it is not a white supremacy problem…and yes, white thrash crackers have an issue too…but less so…

so let us have the discussion about what the GREAT SOCIETY did to blacks and how to change this NOW!!

Trump offered blacks a hand and choice and options for the first time after decades, when the black POTUS Obama did nothing with Biden, for 8 years…NOTHING…except to flood USA with islamist jihadists to rape and kill Americans and now Biden has abandoned blacks in lieu of the Latino fair skin vote…

so now Biden turns to fairer people? after all that blacks did to make and build America?

what?

why?

blacks should punish Biden DEMOCRATS at the polls for this insult and devastation…giving these illegals money and homes etc. when blacks put their sweat into America…

blacks can do, and do do, as well or better than whites…blacks in America are as talented and capable as any other…good hard working Americans…beautiful wonderful peoples!

fuck this lower economic status bull shit…economic status does not mean you will be a criminal…it is more complex but being fatherless and no home predicts powerfully…

Trump did more for blacks than Obama in 8 years and all POTUS combined post 1865 abolishment of slavery. and Trump did that in one year, as Paul ‘Benedict Arnold’ Ryan destroyed first 2 years and COVID the last year…Trump surged blacks in one year, year 3…judge him that way…

and if he fails second term, his legacy will reflect that…no guarantees…I will punish him too in media if he does wrong and I do not think he will…I still have hope and trust…

he will do the right things by America…I do…

Democrats must do all they could to get off the democrat slave plantation, it breeds dependency to steal your vote…5, 6 generations we see in our face. Last 60 to 70 years the DEMOCRAT slave plantation has destroyed blacks and shown them nothing…

just give me your vote for free welfare money…

Stand up now…blacks, stand up!

Tell democrats, tell the congressional black caucus to fuck to hell off! Tell the deranged SQUAD to fuck off with their hatred of America…

Trump is the best option we have…not perfect and we have to school him and hold his feet to the fire…but he is the best option. today. give me the person, who checks all of the boxes 45 checks plus one, I will vote for them…

get religion back in the home and I don’t mean no militant violent religion, I don’t mean Christianity, nor Hinduism, nor Judaism…does not matter which…it can be anything that fosters faith and civil life…and re-instate the NUCLEAR family and the father as head of the home…put the father back in the home…stop fucking marginalizing him, you feminist freaks…you ‘men hating’ freaks…you have your role, he has his…’

stop this TRANSGENDER sickness, this filth, this freak sodomy…stop destroying the minds of the young child and the young black male…

let’s talk.