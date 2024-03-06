Bob Seger "Against the wind"; one of the best songs ever written; "years roll slowly past, I found myself alone, surrounded by strangers I thought were my friends, I found myself further & further
from my home; guess I lost my way; so many roads, I was living to run and running to live...never worrying about paying or how much I owed; older now but still running against the wind"
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bob Seger "Against the wind"; one of the best songs ever written; "years roll slowly past, I found myself alone, surrounded by strangers I thought were my friends, I found myself further & further
Damn I’m 70 and this is straight out of my youth…still relevant ❤️thanks for sharing
Own every album this gentleman made - it's what my sons heard the most of growing up.
They all play an instrument and two are musicians.
Thank you Dr Paul, 'Against the Wind' is a great song.
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=PuNXEUwIQMY&list=PL7geoeWeH7nQlyDNRKXW87bbk4s8nJVOE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4agsmOFga8