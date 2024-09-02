spiraling the drain, & Bobby Jr. adds something good to Trump and Trump accepting him too is a HUGE move…I wanted you to know it was good. This guy is simple, honest, and maybe a bit naive too. Smart.

I do think POTUS Trump gained. With time too and given her anti-COVID lockdown and OWS stance and anti-mRNA technology vaccine (Bancel Bourla Sahin Malone Weissman et al.) stance, Ms. Nicole Shanahan gained my respect, and I do think she has lots to offer USA. I think today the press gave her a raw deal. Yes, she may have been junior to the rabid crooked duplicitous Republicans and Democrats in today’s politics, but she has something to say and offer that in many respects, may be cleaner than theirs.

I ended our discussion happy and confident, optimistic, and positive for the future no matter how the chips fall for once we have life, a breath, we can pick up and go again post November 5th 2024…good or not good outcome…we have hope and importantly, among our young folk, our children, there are the leaders of tomorrow brewing bubbling watching, learning, waiting, and I know the right ones are coming to finish what 45 and RFK Jr. can do here. It is for them we wage the battle now!

I served in POTUS Trump’s administration prior, and it was an honor and privilege, a humbling experience with all the psychopathy and insanity and risk and near life ending experiences at times in DC…if POTUS Trump asks me to serve again, I will. If Kamala Harris were elected and asked me to serve, I will, I would have served Obama as much as I detested his polices etc. It is about service and charity and the chance to make a positive difference. To serve. It is about America first…I am a nativist, sovereigntist, populist. Nation first, within confines of my God, family etc.

The conversation with RFK Jr. made me feel this was good, the right move, and gave me even a better look at him and I gained more confidence and respect and that he is benevolent here for America and seeking to do us good with his support of 45. Sometimes in life we got to trust…

And I do. Trust. I have to. Today I ask you to. While knowing we are each free birds to believe what we want.

Bobby Kennedy Jr. is interesting in terms of his family and heritage etc. but that is not important now. That is gossip crap. Today, he seeks to do God’s will, he wants to help America in any way he can, and we take him on his word, and we let him, let him do good by us…trust. We judge people not by one deed or two but on the arc of their life and he has been waging a fight…the more you talk with him the more you understand this person cares. Is a decent human being. Mischaracterized in press. In all the complexity is a simple decent human being. Finding still his niche and trying like we all must do, to leave something behind. Something ‘good’. He is not the modern ‘today’ radical leftist near freak democrat (and even some Republicans) who comes across more anti-American and America hating. He cares, he is seeking to do good and make a difference. Today, it is important for me that he can offer us help, to save this Republic and it may not even work, but we have to try, and he can only add positively…I thank him…and I also informed him that whatever help he may ever need from someone like me in his own political career, future, just call, no money, nothing. I will repay him for what he is doing today for America.

Yes, we must stand with him, as he and we seek

equality before the law

justice always

clear regard for our constitution

freedom of speech

freedom to assemble

a right to defend ourselves from threat of harm

transparent open government

an opposition to war and conflict and ONLY when absolutely needed

a cleaner world

no dictatorial authoritarian socialist Marxist communist rule over us

etc. etc. etc.

So we worry about issues later, in a couple months if this falls apart and 45 does not get on tap. Then we start that other conversation, and we rebuild again, and we go on…but for now, 8 weeks…we have 8 weeks to do something here. We play some role…we do not sit back and bitch, we enter the game. We have to win.

I do not hate Ms. Harris personally, I do not know her, and I wish her the best for her own life and family, but what has happened to USA the last 4 years while she was VPOTUS is disastrous. She has partaken in the destruction, more destruction of USA. Just go to the pearl of America, NYC, go to where the Empire State building is located near 5th avenue, and you see people shitting in front of you, pissing in front of you, masturbating in front of you, shooting drugs, filth, you see illegals, scary fucking people around you, you see people there who should not be there, crimes all around, who are living off the backs of hard working Americans, you see people leeching off of the backs of black Americans who have paid and put skin in the game of America. You see them leeching off of all Americans. It is so wrong. Trump must seal the border and mass deport, it is the only answer. All of them, everyone.

The democrats will destroy USA. I do think there are even Republicans who can and will destroy USA. We are in perilous times indeed. And I do think it is a uniparty. A corrupt cabal of thieves in Washington and connected to that.

And go there, to NYC, all you need to see as to why Trump must be elected, you will see. It will shock you. Trump is the only option now. There are new Trumps, younger, as or even more capable being molded and coming up and we need to set the stage. Some argue Trump was not the right candidate age and all that, some say not Vance, some say this, some say that, and there is legitimate debate all sides. But we are here and we work with this situation…8 weeks…and IMO 45 is the best option among the characters we have and had on tap…we need his vengeance, his anger for what they did, his drive for justice etc. We need someone NOT having to worry about re-election who can come in and burn all the shit down, burn DC down, destroy legacy media, remove 50% of all federal agencies complete and cut the remaining workforce in half and fire the top one thousand in each. Strip the alphabets down. We need to remake the weaponized federal government and for the first time, go after white collar criminals. We do need a new America.

But I am playing my part and ask that of you, in every possible way you could. You, us here are far more powerful than we realize and uniquely capable…potent…superb individuals…stand up, make your voices heard, you write, you speak, you interview, you agitate people, don’t depend on this damn stack or others, you are better than me and all of us…so stake your claim and join this battle for you bring stunning gifts that we need. We are in a battle.

The rewards of what you or I do, now, will outlive us…we will likely not partake in the joys and fruits for it took some time to get us to this bad place and it will take some time to get us out, but I sure believe that even after us, that we are laying the fruits AGAIN for a sweeter tomorrow for our kids and they will take it home…but we, our cohort, this generation, we got to help them…it falls on us.

the wolf is at the door and has breached our borders…we have to fix that. The globalists, the America hating neanderthals, the medieval beasts are lurking, are here, they have come for our children…their hearts and minds.

and we do not need to know and get into the minutia and the dealings e.g. 45 and RFK Jr., not our business at this stage…not our business as long as people are doing good by us…and I have to trust…we have to…for sure over the next 2 hard months to get 45 back on tap for in the cast of characters, he is the ONLY option…the best…and I write not as some MAGA or some extremists or one of those (for we have them on our side too) deranged in their thinking and slaps back and tries to hammer us if we ask questions or bitch about things and claim you cannot even question 45…but I say fuck that, you are out of your fucking mind to claim I or anyone should not question or push back….you damn right we can question for 45 wants to work for us, he is asking us for a job…gone are the days of bullshit double talk…we want honesty and explicitness, open transparency…and there must never be a time when you as a person cannot have your opinion heard or are asked to be quiet least you offend or least you differ…it is imperative you ask questions, say when you think it is wrong, and say your piece…always…no doubt we try our best to do it in a thoughtful cogent, compassionate manner…as we each articulate our vision for America…we seek answers, we question always, we ask clarifications, and we ONLY accept once we are confident we are not being fucked…and in many ways we are and have been and will be but often we have to work with the situation and not vote for the ones we like the most, but the ones we hate the least…

45 is not perfect, he is imperfect, made many mistakes and will make more…but he is a good man…all I know from my work in DC, all I did, was exposed to, saw, this is a good man and wants good by America…as is each of us here and as is RFK Jr (and we cannot forget Ms. Nicole Shanahan who seems often forgotten but has a critical role I hope in our way forward too…good people, God fearing) …but that’s ok when mistakes are made, we fix them, we are human, and the key is if it is coming from a good place…if we are trying to help and fix and support and make better. I do believe 45 is trying as he did term one, to do good by us. I do. I do think no one alive today can say they could take what he has done and taken for 10 years…

the democrats, the republicans, the RINOs, deepstate cabal actors, bad operators, American hating subversive people, are seeking to destroy USA and our lives and hurt us…we are being sold down the river with no way back and we need urgent hard strong action, MANDINGO flip over the desk action, we need the wheel to be handed over to someone who can take charge and get us out of these treacherous waters now & POTUS Trump is the ONLY option….many of you as is your right have very strong opinions on RFK Jr., on 45, on many matters, on the entire state of affairs and all and especially since nothing really we are ever told by the government, the media or any talking head etc. is never the truth…not even our own medical doctors can be trusted now, pure propagandist corrupted money hungry sellouts…but it is what it is…and we need to find the way to get by in this MADNESS…and your views of how things should be and your view on how to fix it is REAL and important and even the smallest man and woman has a voice, even young persons…we have a stake…and this is the magic of freedom, even if the ‘freedom’ we have is kind of make believe and not real freedom…

whatever it is we still have that we could take our glock and shoot to kill someone, to defend our lives, some nefarious bad actor seeking to take our lives, to harm our daughters, our wives, us, that we can defend ourselves, our homes, that we can chart some sort of future and that we can even affect it and even positively, that we can make a positive difference to someone, even one person is so critical and thus in all the MADNESS around us today and it is pure MADNESS, there is a chance. That we can come out on the other side better and with success and a great future…but it needs hard work and it begins now, urgent hard work, 8 weeks to pull this off.

Thank you Bobby Kennedy Jr. for coming on board and helping us, thank you! Big praise Bobby Jr.

MAGA!

