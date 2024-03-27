Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s pick of Ms. Nicole Shanahan as VP on his ticket (I know Jr. & like him, I think leftist & I do not ascribe to his politics but he is a good man, American) tells me he DOES NOT want
to run for POTUS, no, he had a different aim, something else at play, and also, that these people are now making a mockery of the US political system...he might as well as have chosen Big Mike
(100) Kennedy Jr.'s pick of Ms. Nicole Shanahan as his VP choice, is no different than George Bush's pick of Quayle and Biden's of Harris, they bring & brought nothing to the table; Kennedy Jr.'s single (substack.com)
This person is likely a good person, mother, wife, human being…maybe better than most of us, but not for VP…not what we are facing…now and in the future…America needs to be fixed based on the last 50 years of madness, democrat and republican pilfering, and what Biden did to it the last 4…this is like playing house…I am concerned. Give her a plum job…I can list 100 women out there who will make strong Presidents…I am intrigued by Bobby Jr.’s thoughts here. His no doubt to make.
Of course, Kennedy is a leftist also, and it doesn’t matter who his VP pick is, because he’s not going to win the election.
He needed the money and she is good at giving away money that she never earned.