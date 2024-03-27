‎ (100) Kennedy Jr.'s pick of Ms. Nicole Shanahan as his VP choice, is no different than George Bush's pick of Quayle and Biden's of Harris, they bring & brought nothing to the table; Kennedy Jr.'s single (substack.com)

This person is likely a good person, mother, wife, human being…maybe better than most of us, but not for VP…not what we are facing…now and in the future…America needs to be fixed based on the last 50 years of madness, democrat and republican pilfering, and what Biden did to it the last 4…this is like playing house…I am concerned. Give her a plum job…I can list 100 women out there who will make strong Presidents…I am intrigued by Bobby Jr.’s thoughts here. His no doubt to make.