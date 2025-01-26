BOOM! 2nd Smartest Guy in the World said what? on Musk & Vivek (who is now gone); on Musk: "a corporate welfare queen military contractor for the Deep State and the CCP" ‘This Substack has been
extremely critical of PSYOP-MUSK, who is nothing more than a corporate welfare queen military contractor for the Deep State and the CCP, as well as the recently ousted Vivek Ramaswamy...'
‘This Substack has been extremely critical of PSYOP-MUSK, who is nothing more than a corporate welfare queen military contractor for the Deep State and the CCP, as well as the recently ousted Vivek Ramaswamy, because the endgame here is to slash the size of government in order to institute rule by A.I. replete with ubiquitous biometric surveillance and an X-Everything App social credit score. Let us hope against hope that these players will assist Trump in greatly reducing the size of government, and that during that process he sees what Steve Bannon has been warning of; namely, that Musk is not to be trusted whatsoever.’
I agree with 2nd.
“The Golden Age Of America Begins Right Now” Only When MASS ARRESTS Commence
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I've mentioned in multiple fora that I don't trust Musk. He is part and parcel of the military-security establishment/complex. Nobody sends up spy satellites for the USG without being a part of that swamp.
SCOTLAND/UK has it's own evil ones and one can only hope they are exposed at THE SCOTTISH PEOPLES MURDER ( COVID ) INQUIRY!---https://youtu.be/o61mSO93_UM?si=-UxKh7pY9L9GgRbg
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?