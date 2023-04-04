Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

TSMe
Apr 4, 2023

Meanwhile Trump still thinks operation Warp Speed was a great achievement. When is he going to wake the f up?

And, to preempt all the 'Trump can do no wrong' contributors. Even if he regains the Presidency, if he doesn't come to his senses on the vaccines, no one will be held to account.

Jane M.
Apr 4, 2023

Just can’t support DeSantis. Too many RHINOS in his corner sending lots of money. He will be beholding to RHINOS-bad idea. That’s how we got where we are; in a totalitarian/ Marxist government.

