DeSantis: “They were wrong on lockdowns, they were wrong on masking…they were wrong on denying the existence of natural immunity…so my question is, where is the accountability for these people for all the damage that they did to our country?”
Meanwhile Trump still thinks operation Warp Speed was a great achievement. When is he going to wake the f up?
And, to preempt all the 'Trump can do no wrong' contributors. Even if he regains the Presidency, if he doesn't come to his senses on the vaccines, no one will be held to account.
Just can’t support DeSantis. Too many RHINOS in his corner sending lots of money. He will be beholding to RHINOS-bad idea. That’s how we got where we are; in a totalitarian/ Marxist government.