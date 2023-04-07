BOOM! Matt Gaetz delivers a hay maker to the FBI, BOOM! Yes, Gaetz deserves a reward for that hay maker on Hunter Biden's laptop!
SOURCE:
https://media.gettr.com/group4/gvision/2023/04/02/20/a7bbabc1-c657-71f2-9713-71e3c604ddff/93A3J0f2aHMBevbkhrcaYXRDLJFw.mp4
Excellent work by Rep. Matt Gaetz exposing the FBI as the personal protection agency of the Biden crime family.
He took money from the CCP. Open the books and prove me wrong.