“so I try to focus on things OTHER than vaccines that we can focus on”…

So, if I understand Bourla correctly, he is saying RFK Jr. is wrong and he cannot do anything about Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines even as HHS Secretary, so let us NOT talk about it, and what they could do is focus on other issues, NOT the mRNA vaccine. Maybe in the Mar-a-Largo meeting POTUS Trump informed RFK Jr. that he is to be hands off of the mRNA vaccines, PERIOD! Maybe, as it appears so. We do not know. Pfizer et al. seems untouchable. Look around, the mRNA injections are still on market. So, seems it is hands off!

I will say in this interview, Bourla was disingenuous and misleading and untruthful when he said for them to have gotten approval, EUA, the vaccine had to be safe and effective. He knows full well it remains on EUA and cannot get full licensure FDA BLA as it will fail that regulatory test. He knows that they got approval based on months of data and not the multiple years it needs to properly assess adverse effects, rare events, harms etc. Stopping the trials early for BENEFIT also limited our understanding of unfolding harms for in the EBM world when we stop early for benefit as Pfizer et al. did, it is always that they stopped at what we term a ‘random high’ whereby had they continued the study to sample size, then that benefit would have fallen away or then we would have seen harms that did not emerge due to early stoppage. He knows this, he understood the methodological con that they played on the American people and world. She should have asked him para ‘then how come you are not seeking full BLA at this time, if it is so very ‘safe and effective’ and how come you still want indemnity and LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act’?

Bourla talked about suing the vaccine makers and used a car accident as example. Even if you got into a car accident and sued Pfizer, because you felt the driver was vaccinated with mRNA and thus was the root cause of the accident, if the mRNA vaccine was safe and effective, then this argument would hold no credibility in court. So Bourla raising it does so intimating that we are all stupid assess listening to him. It is because we ‘DO NOT KNOW ‘if it is safe and effective, allows us to test it in a court, IF we had that chance and these bitches had NO Liability Protection, indemnification from Tort. But, we do not even have that chance to enter court. He knows Azar, Trump and the vaccine makers locked us down.

