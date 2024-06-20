BOOM, portends of things to come, signaling Trump's intentions, I like it! "Trump Says Biden is ‘Guilty of Providing Material Support for Terrorism"; this is a very serious statement from 45
Trump asserted, “So, in addition to all of his other well-documented offenses... Joe Biden is now also guilty of providing material support for terrorism.” POTUS Trump, don't forget Obama, ring leader
Trump Says Biden is ‘Guilty of Providing Material Support for Terrorism’ | The Gateway Pundit | by Cassandra MacDonald
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biden is guilty of much more. Where are the 85,000 lost children? No one knows. “Muckraker” had a report just now on Jesse Watters on Fox. They tried finding these children from the open border. They had addresses. No luck. All the places where the children were supposed to be, there were abandoned homes. It’s a disgrace and this is squarely on the shoulders of Bribery Biden.
He’s not wrong. Biden is responsible and needs to go to jail for treason.