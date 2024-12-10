BOOM! POTUS Trump will come out swinging day one by pardoning J6 prisoners and ending birthright citizenship! BOOM! Hopefully he stops the mRNA Malone et al. death shots day one too! Let us see!
Excellent reporting by ZEROHEDGE!! President-elect Donald Trump said he's going to pardon Jan. 6 defendants on his first day in office & WILL MOVE TO JAIL THOSE WHO PUT THEM THERE! MAGA!
Watch: Trump To Pardon J6ers, End 'Birthright Citizenship' On Day One | ZeroHedge
‘"I'm going to be acting very quickly ... First day," Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker. "They've been in there for years, and they're in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn't even be allowed to be open," Trump said, adding that he's going to look at "individual cases."'
President Trump says that Liz Cheney, Benny Thompson and everybody that was on the J6 Committee should go to jail
“For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.”
