Bilbo'sBitch
Apr 2, 2023Edited

This is so stupid she asks "HOW did we get COVID + mRNA?"

It's out there but do you think this HANA would ever look at anything other than her big-pharma talking-points??

COVID was deployed to upset the western world, CIA/DOD via Trump/Pompeo unleashed COVID on the world in 2019, Cov-19 had been around in labs & patents since 1980's.

The mRNA was always the 'shield' they now call, it was a bio-weapon since birth, also from 1980's; They wanted guinea pigs in 2020 and vast data on determining a mRNA 'shield' that would protect troops from COV, so they dump covid on the world, many different variants and then dumped mRNA vaccines many different variants, only in the west on Anglo/US-Colonys, then they collected VAERS reports and studied the effects;

Note all VAERS reports were first sent to DOD/CIA, and they only released a few to the public later and now say the reason for few reports is the doctors didn't file;

I always liken this to the 'henrietta lacks' experiment where johns-hopkins infected 1,000's of black women with ovarian-cancer cells to find a cell that was 'immortal'

Its the same goal here with COVID & mRNA they first dumped 100's of COV strains around the world, and then deployed various mRNA formulations to find people ( vaers reports ) that were immortal to the COV, once the immortal cell lines are found then they 'disappear' or put that person on a ventilator and harvest their cells;

Sound crazy? Not at all think about organ-harvesting or elite human vampires doing IV infant blood? Super common today.

In 2017 mRNA bio-weapon delivery was shifted from gain-of-function research to 'directional-evolution' where the current DOD/CIA work today is contracted out to Big-Pharma.

https://bilbobitch.substack.com/p/playing-god-directional-evolution

2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Apr 2, 2023

Doc, you are a certifiable beast!

Dr. Malone replied to me yesterday in Meryl Nass's substack, correcting me on him never having worked for DARPA. I listed 3 damning articles on him and asked if the facts in those we also "fake" and he dared not reply. That spoke volumes.

Screen cap: https://imgur.com/zihhURC

