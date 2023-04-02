Did Malone say this? I do not know and ask if this Tweet is accurate? I go at Malone for the failure of the deadly mRNA technology and failure to inform the world of the danger in a timely manner and failure to warn about reverse transcription back to DNA and leaving the injection site but I also do not wish to mis quote or say something that is untrue. So can someone say or verify if this Tweet below is true as I do not wish to blame Malone if it is not. If found to be untrue, disregard that Tweet.

‘Bob sad.

Writes Jill Glasspool-Malone:

As a young scientist, Robert saw into the future. He saw the future of RNA as a drug in 1987. Early in 1988, he foresaw the future of the use of mRNA for vaccination. He did this in the worst of situations. As a graduate student, without support of his thesis advisor and being in an abusive work/student environment.

Apparently he didn’t see quite far enough into the future.

Robert is the inventor of mRNA vaccination. The documentation is clear. In 1986, while at the Salk Institute/UC San Diego as a MD (Northwestern)/PhD (Salk/UCSD) student, he worked with RNA for his dissertation. Early on this included structure and modeling analysis, but it soon expanded beyond that. In 1987, he invented naked and lipid mediated RNA transfection. in-vitro (1987) and in-vivo (1988) lipid mediated mRNA transfection were developed at the Salk/UCSD. But the situation in lab was not healthy, when the harassment got to the point, where Robert literally was diagnosed with severe PTSD from abuse at the hands of his thesis advisor and institutional attorneys, he knew he had to abandon his PhD and go back to Northwestern to finish his medical degree. His thesis advisor was the now infamous Dr. Inder Verma. Dr. Verma’s behavior abusing women and employees is now legendary and documented in both the scientific and lay press. Robert left the university knowing that what he had invented would change the world someday. That he has never doubted.

It certainly has changed the world. No one will deny that.

It is indeed a shame that the world was poisoned by the experimental mRNA technology.

Gosh, how do you think that came to be?

If only an Emergency Use Authorization could have been avoided, and they had never been created. For example, if another effective treatment could have been shown to be effective, this genocide mass human lab rat test could have potentially been prevented.

What if there had been a computer model type deal and it could have shown us what drugs would work and so forth…perhaps the EUA for the technology you discussed with the WHO in 2011 could have been avoided.

Dr. Robert Malone, do you have any idea how this all might have been avoided?

Seems like you were lukewarm on IVM still in August, 2021, but since you are super sad about the herd culling injections that made it through, meebbeeee IVM or Fucking NOTHING would have been preferable.

Malone coauthored and submitted a couple of manuscripts on famotidine, a stomach acid drug sold under the brand name Pepcid. As former chief medical officer of Alchem Laboratories Corporation, Malone has previously been involved in work on famotidine: in April 2020, Alchem and its subcontractor Northwell Health were awarded a $20.7-million government contract to test the drug in combination with hydroxychloroquine in patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, the Associated Press reported last summer. Malone left that study and resigned from Alchem shortly after the contract was awarded, citing a difficult working environment, he told the AP and confirms in an email to The Scientist.

https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/frontiers-pulls-special-covid-19-issue-after-content-dispute-68721

Sorry to hear about that difficult working environment, Bob. That must have been rough for you. Thoughts and prayers.

You are a regulatory expert. A Vaccine Sherpa. How might this catastrophe have been avoided? You tie in public private partnerships and make stakeholders big bucks.

Do you have any insights?

Why didn’t you avoid the new technology?

You knew the Pinto had an Exploding Gas Tank and you entered it into a bumper car event?

I did. I avoided the experimental technology, Bob.

Did I do good, Bob? By avoiding the experimental technology that you and Kirsch *injected into your bodies.

Of course maybe I was just a *Dark Conspiracy* dumb ass at the time.

Maybe I should have been smart. Like you. And Steve.

*Allegedly.

Bob, is this tweet real? Did you say this?

It’s okay if you did, just say so.

*edit to add* Bob says tweet is fake.

Also this:

Okay, enough Twitter! 😅

Not enough Twitter! One more:

Dr. Malone says his involvement with DOMANE was early and superficial.

Here is how it was presented on his 2021 CV.

Bob, why did you put this on your CV if your involvement was early and superficial?

Currently, Dr. Malone is leading a large team since January 10, 2020, focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment. This work has included multiple manuscripts summarizing most recent findings relating to famotidine and overall insights into the mechanism of COVID-19 disease, and others focused on celecoxib and famotidine are being reviewed for publication. He has developed and wrote the initial clinical trial design: A Single Center, Randomized, Double Blinded Controlled Crossover Observational Outpatient Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Oral Famotidine for the Treatment of COVID-19 in Non-Hospitalized Symptomatic Adults. Another project he has been involved with is a DTRA/DOMANE-funded development and performance of a virtual outpatient clinical trial designed to test new monitoring and data capture technology while using COVID19 as a live-fire example. He has helped open two IND for famotidine and celecoxib use for treatment and prevention of COVID19 disease including an associated drug master file, and has enabled teaming/pharmaceutical supply arrangements with two major pharmaceutical firms.

The most basic question is: Was Dr. Malone not aware of this given his early and superficial involvement in the DTRA computer program?

https://rairfoundation.com/dr-chris-shoemaker-covid-vaccines-are-the-real-reason-people-are-sick-and-hospitalized-this-winter-interview/

What about this?

https://www.science.org/content/article/new-york-clinical-trial-quietly-tests-heartburn-remedy-against-coronavirus

If Malone’s involvement was so superficial, why is he splashed all over so many media accounts, including this one in Science Magazine?

Is he a player in this or not?

Is he a star? Or a bench patsy?

Which is it?

Why is this guy always a bigwig who needs more credit until the shit goes bad, and then he morphs into, “early and superficial”, or “I was just a consultant!” (shades of Jordon Walker in PV)

I was just a consultant on all that stuff! pffttt…

The famotidine stuff was not exactly breathtaking.

In reviewing 6212 COVID-19 patient records, the doctors noticed that many survivors had been suffering from chronic heartburn and were on famotidine rather than more-expensive omeprazole (Prilosec), the medicine of choice both in the United States and among wealthier Chinese. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients on famotidine appeared to be dying at a rate of about 14% compared with 27% for those not on the drug, although the analysis was crude and the result was not statistically significant. But that was enough for Callahan to pursue the issue back home. After returning from Wuhan, he briefed Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, then checked in with Robert Malone, chief medical officer of Florida-based Alchem Laboratories, a contract manufacturing organization. Malone is part of a classified project called DOMANE that uses computer simulations, artificial intelligence, and other methods to rapidly identify U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs and other safe compounds that can be repurposed against threats such as new viruses. Malone had his eyes on a viral enzyme called the papainlike protease, which helps the pathogen replicate. To see whether famotidine binds to the protein, he would ordinarily need the enzyme's 3D structure, but that would not be available for months. So Malone recruited computational chemist Joshua Pottel, president of Montreal-based Molecular Forecaster, to predict it from two crystal structures of the protease from the 2003 SARS coronavirus, combined with the new coronavirus' RNA sequence. It was hardly plug-and-play. Among other things, they compared the gene sequences of the new and old proteases to rule out crucial differences in structure. Pottel then tested how 2600 different compounds interact with the new protease. The modeling yielded several dozen promising hits that pharmaceutical chemists and other experts narrowed to three. Famotidine was one. (The compound has not popped up in in vitro screens of existing drug libraries for antiviral activity, however.) With both the tantalizing Chinese data and the modeling pointing toward famotidine, a low-cost, generally safe drug, Callahan contacted Tracey about running a double-blind randomized study. COVID-19 patients with decreased kidney function would be excluded because high doses of famotidine can cause heart problems in them. After getting FDA approval, Northwell used its own funds to launch the effort. Just getting half of the needed famotidine in sterile vials took weeks, because the injectable version is not widely used. On 14 April, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which operates under Kadlec, gave Alchem a $20.7 million contract for the trial, most of which paid Northwell's costs. The study's draft protocol was aimed only at evaluating famotidine's efficacy, but Trump's "game-changer" antimalarial drug was rapidly becoming the standard of care for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That meant investigators would only be able to recruit enough subjects for a trial that tested a combination of famotidine and hydroxychloroquine. Those patients would be compared with a hydroxychloroquine-only arm and a historic control arm made up of hundreds of patients treated earlier in the outbreak. "Is it good science? No," Tracey says. "It's the real world."

Always skating along just ahead of the fire.

Hey Bob. Do you think that Jill is following the science on her now deleted Linked In post?

The data presented in this report have significance beyond the performance of this vaccine candidate. The results demonstrate that Covid-19 can be prevented by immunization, provide proof of concept that RNA-based vaccines are a promising new approach for protecting humans against infectious diseases, and demonstrate the speed with which an RNA-based vaccine can be developed with a sufficient investment of resources. This rigorous demonstration of safety and efficacy less than 11 months later provides a practical demonstration that RNA-based vaccines, which require only viral genetic sequence information to initiate development, are a major new tool to combat pandemics and other infectious disease outbreaks. The continuous phase 1/2/3 trial design may provide a model to reduce the protracted development timelines that have delayed the availability of vaccines against other infectious diseases of medical importance. In the context of the current, still expanding pandemic, the BNT162b2 vaccine, if approved, can contribute, together with other public health measures, to reducing the devastating loss of health, life, and economic and social well-being that has resulted from the global spread of Covid-19.

Proof of concept? Covid-19 can be prevented by (mRNA) immunization? Rigorous demonstration of safety and efficacy? Huh?

Still making you sad, Bob?

It makes me sad, Bob. It makes me angry, Bob.

You ever get angry, Bob?

Anger is a killer, is it not?

This was and is Robert’s work, his passion. *He is thrilled that all these technologies are working. He is thrilled for his part in that. He freely credits that other people have worked to develop this. But to have poured his heart and soul into this – *decades of work and to have someone else get credit for his work in the national press is demoralizing and disheartening.

My heart bleeds that Bob is demoralized, Jill. Big Sad for Bob.

We’re all big sad.’

