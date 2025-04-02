BOOM! SECDEF Hegseth (praise for that) takes bold move on fitness standards in US military, to strengthen them, I agree fully! The initial strength training (IST) test for marines is incredibly low
“All entry-level and sustained physical fitness requirements within combat arms positions must be sex-neutral, based solely on the operational demands of the occupation and the readiness needed"
That is a rational position. I hope they are capable of enacting more of these kinds of principles.
Some military need to exercise due diligence on special operations and un acknowledged projects, as in defence and commando oversight on pressing issues..that effect populations nationwide they live amonst us.