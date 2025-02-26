Excellent move by Kennedy Jr.!

Why? Because

1)the Vaxart research methods appear very sub-optimal

2)the methods are not clearly outlined for a proper track of steps for oversight

3)the trial arms seek to compare the oral COVID tablet to an active existing comparator (mRNA vaccine) and not against placebo which is optimal to assess if it works e.g. ‘Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced completion of enrollment of the sentinel cohort of a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Vaxart’s oral pill COVID-19 vaccine candidate against an approved mRNA vaccine comparator. The sentinel cohort comprised of 400 participants, with 200 receiving Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate and 200 receiving an approved mRNA vaccine comparator.’

4)a classical vaccine can never be produced via use of mRNA or DNA, this has always been a lie

5)using antibody titers, surges in vaccine-induced antibodies is worthless as a measure of efficacy or effectiveness; we need hard objective patient-important outcomes like death, severity, hospitalization; immuno-bridging is not a proper method

6) the baseline risk today for COVID or whatever this was, is basically ZERO…near none exists in the population…that means that once randomized, it will be impossible to randomize cases that could benefit (or even be harmed) by the agents under study for there is no pathogen circulating at levels to even be detected or to eve have an effect for the then agents to work. If the baseline risk is ZERO in the population of the illness, then how would you be able to detect MEANINGFUL differences between the two comparative arms? It is a useless study. It will find nothing, and the results will be NO difference. Again, you cannot get meaningful results if the comparator is an active vaccine. This again makes this methodologically flawed.

7)All of the COVID injections end in the spike protein that is a deadly toxic molecule e.g. endothelial pathogen, highly inflammatory, excessive auto-immunity risk and trajectory, immune attack on cells via cytotoxic, cytolytic immune cells, on cells that make the spike protein from injected mRNA (packaged in the LNP transport vessel) and express it on its surface, damages the immune system e.g. Toll-like receptors 7, 8, subverts the P53 tumor suppressor gene guardian of the genome, and whether the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA-LNP platform or the DNA viral vector platform e.g. may deliver DNA for spike protein that is then transcribed to mRNA then to protein synthesis etc. All result in the spike protein as part of the immune response, that is deadly.

Great move by Kennedy Jr.!

"While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services (HHS) support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s," Kennedy said in comments provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

‘Kennedy issued a 90-day stop-work order on Friday related to the HHS contract with American biotech company Vaxart Inc., which is working to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be taken orally. The stop-work order comes as 10,000 individuals were slated to begin clinical trials on Monday.’

‘Kennedy and other health officials set to examine the study's initial findings over the next 90 days before deciding on next steps.’

The creation of a new COVID-19 vaccine was part of the Biden administration's $4.7 billion Project NextGen initiative, which was launched in 2023 and works to streamline the development of new vaccines. The Vaxart vaccine was specifically funded through an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is a department within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response under the HHS umbrella.’

HHS pauses $240 million Biden-era project to create new COVID vax | Fox News

A recent modification to the contract would have allowed Vaxart to invoice BARDA for the remaining roughly $230 million for clinical trials (240 of ~460 already obligated), but the stop-work order prevents the biotech company from invoicing BARDA until further notice. Vaxart, however, can still invoice HHS related to medical monitoring of individuals who took part in an initial round of trials, Fox Digital learned.’

__

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)