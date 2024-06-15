BOOM, speaker Johnson grows some stones, going after Garland to get that video of Biden in serious decline...good, lets see how Biden behaved...my sense is that it does not look good for Biden.
Hold on Mike, as you found one stone, find the other please for we want the video too, not just audio, we want to see our President Biden in full flow...please. word is it dont look good for 46
Doesn’t ANYONE realize he’s just a fill-in puppet for unseen, unelected “handler$$$” ?