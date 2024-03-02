‘We Never Needed the Shots. The War on the SuperVirus was Sold. And Shots We Got. You simply do not get the WAR without the WAR PROMOTION

Reese:

Dance on zeeeee graves of the murdered and the maimed.

Jabs Bad, y’all!

How did we ever get them?

We were sold some bullshit. That’s how.

We had a guy show up on Department of Homeland Security Theater to sell, sell, SELL THE CLEAR COAT.

You all are big mad at all the BADDIES, yeah?

Like that Uber Baddy Fauci or Birx or that Rochelle lady.

SAGE HANA

·

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Some of you Hero Ballers are not ready to connect the two sides of zeeeeee brain.

I’m here to help.

I care more about those murdered and maimed by a FAKE PANDEMIC WAR on YOU and HOSPITAL PROTOCOL MURDER than I care about your little sensitive fee-fee space basket of kittens.

Now put on a fucking N-95 mask like Dr. Five Smartest Guy Simulation Commander Immunization Incentive Specialist told you to.

Don’t be a presymptomatic SuperSpreader.

And please.

For the love of all that is holy.

Mainline Ivermectin all day and every day.

Otherwise Covid-19 will win.’