Border PATROL Union now tweets out that Biden has lied, they never endorsed him, will NEVER endorse him! Biden just lies...I feel sorry for him...it is over, PULL him now dems, pull him...think about
USA, think about what is best for USA...it must be clear to the American voter now that Biden is in trouble...I want him to retire & leave, democrats must do the right thing & cut him loose
https://x.com/i/status/1806520494646063466
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The DNC is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the World Economic Forum. They cannot stop now. They must press forward with their plans to destroy America. They've all committed treason many times. Either they win or they die. Either we win or we die.
So the Border Patrol Union tweets out they won’t support Biden but they will continue to follow Biden’s unconstitutional border invasion. I don’t care what they tweet, as they are complicit in this invasion. Doing you job to keep your salary and pensions isn’t going to cut it especially when it leads to the take over of our country. They need to do better.