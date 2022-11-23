BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants displacing BA.5 as dominants: why? duh! go ask the inept idiots at Pfizer & Moderna & CDC & NIH & Fauci who know that a sub-optimal mRNA vaccine will drive variants
It is the vaccine, stupid, not the virus that is driving the variants to emerge! & they know it, I/GVB argue this is deliberate to keep emergency powers & declaration ongoing & pandemic for 100 years
It is elementary Dr. Watson, natural selection pressure will take over and do this. We all warned them, even CDC and FDA and NIH officials privately told me at HHS this is their fear.
SOURCE:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-omicron-covid-19-subvariants-on-the-rise-in-u-s-cdc-says-11665761579?mod=article_inline
I doubt that big pharma knows jack about vaccines and mRNA injections other than they harm and murder people (their intended purpose?)...all the while garnering gigantic profits. What, these clowns are up to 3-4 boosters (after the initial 2 injections) with never having conducted any real testing and trials to discover the risk of endless multiple injections? How many variants are there...a million? What is different from one variant to another? Are the PRC tests re-calibrated to find new variants? It's all a huge pile of big pharma cowflop. The seasonal flu is rebranded as covid and more serious flu complications the same. It's all fear driven nonsense.
Gert Vanden Bosshe was shouting this from the rooftops from the beginning of this abomination.
Stop getting “boosted”!!