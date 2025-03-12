Canada is America’s best friend, the best neighbor. Canada has been the buffer and safeguard against the former Soviet Union in the Cold War. It is Canadian soldiers who also run the NORAD defense system for North America etc.

There are decades, generations between Canada and USA that all global nations envy yet POTUS Trump, you are now destroying it. And do not think a simple sloff off passing comment at a podium, or a joke will fix this. You have done terrible damage to the relationship, massive mistrust now.

56% to near 60% of Americans disapprove of your handling of the economy. Fire Lutnick!

POTUS Trump, you are tariff-ing your own USMCA trade agreement? What is going on with you people? Which nation sent its men to die in your fraud fake Iraq and Afghanistan war, 9/11? Which nation took in all your planes that could not land on 9/11? You are damaging a relationship and strong ties made over a century, and it is time the US senators stand up and fix this…find your stones Republicans…I heard the Trump administration (no doubt better than the devastating Biden’s) say there is no free speech in USA today under POTUS Trump…HA HA HA…there is no US congressperson, no senator who will stand up and you say there is free speech? Having this dude spreading his sperm to any women due to his money and we are just standing buy gushing? Using women as incubators. Where are the leaders in congress? I do not mean the eunuch Johnson sell out…no…

Stop this insanity POTUS Trump, I am no expert, but this is ridiculous, and you are hurting Americans and Canadians, hard working real blue-collar fly over country peoples…they do not cavort in Palm Beach in your club or have disposable for meme coins or crypto…

Now you have destroyed a link between Canada and the USA, and it is horrible for these 2 nations held a special relationship…

POTUS Trump, some say you are bloviating, but you are insulting and angering Canadians by your constant statement wanting Canada to become the U.S.'s 51st state. Canada is not for sale.

"This is much more than about our economy. It is about the future of our country. Canadian sovereignty and identity are nonnegotiable. Canadians have had enough, and we are a strong country."

Trump referred to the U.S.-Canada border yesterday as an "artificial line of separation."

Minister Joly is showing huge stones here!

‘Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne outlined Canada’s response at a news conference on Parliament Hill on Wednesday morning.

LeBlanc confirmed that Canada’s retaliatory tariffs will go into effect as of 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday and are in addition to 25 per cent tariffs Canada imposed on $30 billion in imports from the U.S. earlier this month.

The new levies target $12.6 billion in steel products and $3 billion in aluminum products. The counter-tariffs will also apply to other products, including computers, sports equipment and cast iron goods.

“Canadians have made it very clear that they will not back down and give in to this coercion,” Joly said at the press conference. “To our American friends, I want you to remember this: Canada is your best friend, best neighbour and best ally… Together, we have spent generations between our countries that is the envy of the world.”

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

The latest move in Trump’s plan to realign global trade came into force today as all countries, including Canada, were hit with 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the United States.’

