Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noble Scientist's avatar
Noble Scientist
Apr 2, 2023

I heard Dr. Malone the other day say that he will send cease and desist letters to those who are attaching video clips of his therapeutic experience with Nattokinase to Ads of any dietary supplement products, which is consistent with his tweet from January about so called “grifters” promoting dietary supplements to treat the c19 jab injured. My response to his tweet as well as a DM to him below remains unanswered.

“If greed by deception is “grifting” as you have just defined it, then Big Pharma lobbying FDA to ban OTC sales of NMN, NAC & a long list of other vitamins & dietary supplements (& hints of future OTC bans on certain probiotics & their therapeutic actives, like nattokwinase), is guilty of “fascist grifting” which is far more egregious than physicians selling their own brand of “over priced” vitamins. In the ladder case, the consumer is still FREE to find a more reasonably priced product, while the former case involves criminalizing the sale of a product by merely renaming it “a drug” in order to monopolize its market share. Wouldn’t you agree, Dr. Malone?

After all, if we are encouraging people to take responsibility for their own health by trusting and thinking for themselves, then we should decriminalize therapeutics across the board including those now only available by prescription. We must abolish the institutionally constructed delusion that if you can grow it in your backyard or buy it OTC, then it’s not effective, or worse, so dangerous to use without paying a doctor to ordain its personal use for us that we must submit to the dictates of the State while relinquishing our God giving inalienable right to determine what goes into our own bodies.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Proctor's avatar
Ken Proctor
Apr 2, 2023Edited

REASONABLE QUESTIONS FOR DR MALONE - DESERVE AN ANSWER FROM HIM:

https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1642300243923419136?s=20

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture