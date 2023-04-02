BREAKING! Dr. Robert Malone deserves praise for this video & I agree with Malone about the benefits of fibrinolytic (blood thinning) NATTOKINASE & The Wellness Company (TWC) makes a product with NATO
The science is maturing & developing yet people are crying out for help now post COVID mRNA technology gene injection & the TWC Spike Recovery NATO product may offer some help
Dr. Malone is correct as to the benefits of NATTOKINASE and I agree fully. Thank you Dr. Malone for I and Dr. McCullough have been singing the praises of NATTOKINASE. It appears very promising as we wait for the definitive science etc.
Hat tip is in order for Dr. Malone in recognizing NATTOKINASE’s benefits, nice job:
NATTOKINASE may be beneficial in detoxifying your body of the spike protein from the mRNA technology gene injection.
The TWC Spike Recovery Product (with NATTOKINASE) is one that persons may consider and in consult with their doctors. See video with TWC Spike Support:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Link to product that appears in the video picture shot above and see following link for further information if needed:
https://www.twc.health/collections/covid19/products/long-haul-formula?ref=Paul
Link:
https://www.twc.health/collections/covid19/products/long-haul-formula?ref=Paul
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v2bkx60-the-wellness-company-dr-peter-mccullough-talks-about-spike-protein.html
See video:
‘EPOCH Times
We spoke with Dr.@RWMaloneMD about the danger that the spike protein presents within the human body, as well as some good strategies for detoxifying your body from the spike protein.’
Link:
https://www.twc.health/collections/covid19/products/long-haul-formula?ref=Paul
Note: I make no cure or therapeutic claims and am not seeking to diagnose, treat, or cure or prevent any disease; importantly, persons must consult their clinicians before taking any drug or product and persons under 18 (though TWC is developing a similar product for young persons) must not take this, nor breast feeding women, or pregnant women, nor persons already on anti-coagulants (blood thinners). NATO is a natural type blood thinner so anyone on thinning must consider this.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I heard Dr. Malone the other day say that he will send cease and desist letters to those who are attaching video clips of his therapeutic experience with Nattokinase to Ads of any dietary supplement products, which is consistent with his tweet from January about so called “grifters” promoting dietary supplements to treat the c19 jab injured. My response to his tweet as well as a DM to him below remains unanswered.
“If greed by deception is “grifting” as you have just defined it, then Big Pharma lobbying FDA to ban OTC sales of NMN, NAC & a long list of other vitamins & dietary supplements (& hints of future OTC bans on certain probiotics & their therapeutic actives, like nattokwinase), is guilty of “fascist grifting” which is far more egregious than physicians selling their own brand of “over priced” vitamins. In the ladder case, the consumer is still FREE to find a more reasonably priced product, while the former case involves criminalizing the sale of a product by merely renaming it “a drug” in order to monopolize its market share. Wouldn’t you agree, Dr. Malone?
After all, if we are encouraging people to take responsibility for their own health by trusting and thinking for themselves, then we should decriminalize therapeutics across the board including those now only available by prescription. We must abolish the institutionally constructed delusion that if you can grow it in your backyard or buy it OTC, then it’s not effective, or worse, so dangerous to use without paying a doctor to ordain its personal use for us that we must submit to the dictates of the State while relinquishing our God giving inalienable right to determine what goes into our own bodies.”
REASONABLE QUESTIONS FOR DR MALONE - DESERVE AN ANSWER FROM HIM:
https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1642300243923419136?s=20