Breaking: Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia’s southern Dagestan region; islamic terrorists are believed to have done this; what should Putin do? who do you think did this?
I have a feeling Putin will respond hard and this is about to get bad, real bad! is someone poking the bear? who is poking Putin? Russia? is it the pump wearing freak tranny cross dresser
penis piano playing sicko President? who gets US tax money (even from Speaker Mike Johnson) to keep quiet on all the US congress and senate bogus kickback contract corruption over decades and the Ukraine biolabs? To hush over Hunter et al. corruption there? criminality?
who is poking the bear? Do these bitches really want WW III?
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.