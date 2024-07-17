‘Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden in a private meeting it would be best to end his presidential bid, ABC News reported on Wednesday evening.

“Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party, and better for the…’

Some say last dagger will be sister Nancy’s and maybe Biden will wait to get that push, but the writing now is that Nancy Pelosi will now come out openly and tell Biden to get out! Let someone have a shot because the democrats would we wiped out…

Now you understand why it was brilliant to go with Vance because his wife is the weapon to neuter Kamala…Trump must punish Kamala Harris as the border CZAR as she and Obama and Biden let millions of would be rapists and killers into USA who have now begun to rape and kill American women…millions of jihadist islamists…who will bomb inside USA and stab our peoples.

So, I am not concerned with Trump e.g. Trump vs Kamala…for the illegals are a key issue as is the cost of living…it will be interesting who the VP for Kamala will be…if the democrats go ‘open’ convention, then that will be interesting. No doubt the democrats are in electoral trouble.

Whether Biden has COVID or not, time to go. COVID or whatever it is that Fauci et al. created and released, can be difficult for an elderly person as we saw…whatever it is, is less of a respiratory and more a blood clotting illness needing anti-coagulants…seems like the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene injection has failed for Biden has 600 shots and boosters and still gets whatever it is, if that is true…may be a hail Mary to get him time out of the camera and making the crazy verbal mistakes he is making…who knows at this time…but at a recent NAACP speech, reports are that he was so very unhinged and loony that he has to go…

No Biden, more American children are not dying of gun shots, they are dying from rape and murder…due to your and Obama’s illegals..

and if democrats have any chance, they must swap him now with someone who polled zero in her democrat primary…

