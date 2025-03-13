Breaking: Judge Beryl Howell Sides with Perkins Coie, the DNC Law Firm Linked to Hillary Clinton and Bogus Russia Dossier – Blocks Trump's Executive Order placing limitations on government
contracts with clients of the firm and the potential restrictions it puts on the firm’s employees, such as bans on hiring those employees for government positions or barring their access
to federal buildings…suspension of the security clearances for employees at Perkins Coie still stands…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump must completely ignore these judges. The judges' opinions do not define the constitution; therefore, Trump can block this criminal law firm, and should.
These federal judges must be relieved of their duties, and indicted.
Mass arrests need to happen asap.
How the Hell is Trump supposed to clean up the swamp when the swamp still reigns??? Such an evil undercurrent runs through politics!!!