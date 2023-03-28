Full of shit is my words and view of this matter and basically Dr. Breggin is the expert. He as a scientist is sued by another one because he did not agree with them. Imagine where we are in medicine now, a doctor and scientist will sue each other for disagreement.

Full disclosure, Malone tried to hire me as part of some outfit he is linked to called DMED out of Puerto Rico with crypto people as you know, and as others, sought to pimp off the anti-lockdown and COVID vax movement. Pimpers and grifters and grafters. Crypto people as COVID people. Imagine that. Put a pin in that for a moment but truthfully, look around, you have reporters who get interviewed today and became famous as COVID experts. You have camera people as COVID experts. Real estate people. COVID experts. It has become a joke, for all they do is grift and enrich themselves. We even have donors flexing and forcing decisions on their ‘likes and dislikes’. Imagine that. Silencing doctors and scientists they don’t like who question Malone. You did not know this? Put a pin in that too.

Make no mistake, while the Freedom movement has been under attack from within, it is strong. Stronger now. For we know the enemies.

Issue is, DMED, they tried to recruit McCullough, Risch, and I. Flew people to Miami and Puerto Rico. Said wanted in the COVID game and we knew it was to make money. We wanted to listen to see how could be of benefit to the public. But realized they were grifters and wanted to use our names and fame as freedom fighters. Problem is, people came to us, to me in Miami and said the DMED and some linked to pedophilia. I recoiled. I was shocked. I was out of there, left, flipped Malone and his crew the bird. So was McCullough and Risch who never touched that group. Walked away. Did not go any further. We were all getting troubling reports. We were not interested. I even got word from UNITY Project out of California who were very troubled themselves, about the intel on pedophilia that was emerging and I want Malone to know. ‘Malone, that DMED group and folk linked are rumored to be into some aspects of very questionable actions. Words that emerged included pedophilia. That DMED group in Miami etc. That was all I needed to hear. I did not join your group Malone because of that. So Malone, I wanted you to know and if you did not know about this (I am not saying you did so do not misquote me), get out of that group. My advice, walk away from that Sir. If you need more information, text me or call me, you have my number, I will give you details, but do not remain part of that group, it is only my advice to you and my way of ensuring you knew why we (McCullough etc.) walked away and did not partner with you as planned. Many troubling questions emerged for us and this is why. I hope you now understand’.

Full disclosure, Malone and his group were angry with me for walking away and not joining up with them. They tried and I confess, the sales pitch sounded so good at times. I was even threatened with law suits, others were too. I was. But I could not be linked in any way to that madness. That filth. It was troubling and confusing. I needed to be open, I did not join Malone and he wanted me to, because of the reports in Miami when they, Malone et al. took us there, of pedophilia linked to a company called DMED and the like. I did not need no more explanations, it was over for me.

I will never be silenced, never ever be censored, never be bought, and will never ever back down from wrong. The Freedom movement started by McCullough, Risch, Breggins etc. have been doing God’s work. I am honored to be part of that. That is the group I belong to. God’s group. The rest of grifters and grafters I am not interested in.