tariffs on US goods until “Americans show Canada respect”…

boy oh boy, this coming summer will be interesting, and let us see if Trump can step down and revisit his stance on Canada etc. He poked.

I am saying this to Trump, hands off of Canada’s water, resources, land etc. Focus on USA. I am helping in that.

Do you think the devastating healthcare system, the insurance cabal…etc…Canadians will ever want? Who would want it? I live in USA and the health system, accessing it, paying for it, is a catastrophe. How do poor people survive in USA? How do marginal people, lower paying jobs, even get healthcare? Even middle-class people. Yet we have all these punks fronting in Palm Beach taking photos and talking about who they know and do not know. Access. It is putrid. Americans did not vote for this.

A lot of stuff taking place no doubt but lots getting stopped and really it seems like nothing is getting done. Nothing. Stagnant. FOX news spews garbage 24/7 lying to us. No one is a bigger supporter of 47 than I. Yet I will wash or cup…

The are other ways to address issues and Canada too has issues with USA, but Canada did not start this…I want this fixed fast and a win for Trump for I support 47….I helped elect him…but not at a demise or pain for Canada. In this he is wrong! I support Trump big, but he is flat wrong in this approach, and he is hurting nations that have took decades and centuries to develop friendships and close trusted alliances and ripping them to shreds. He Trump did not serve in the military, he avoided the draft when many men died for a fake fraud Gulf of Tonkin lie. Yet today this POTUS that I admire and worked for and will help still and do support, is using US military might to flex it and threaten when he never saw the inside of even a naval boat. I do not get it. I do not get how in 2 months, 48 days he can cause so much drama and angst and panic in this world and is moving hard to isolate the US. He has lunatic sycophants around him talking about redrawing Canada’s borders. I am mystified for lots of what Trump says now, if Biden uttered one of them, we would have 25th him.

Trump is not Biden and thank God healthy and sane, but lots of what he is saying makes no sense. I am sorry. And in all that, the real bread and butter mom and pop, fly over country, blue collar, factory worker, assembly line worker, hard tax-paying people are being ravaged and left behind while we watch sewer rat billionaires cavort and preen and take photos and create meme coins and front with bitcoin and the stock market. In Palm beach. The average Joe is suffering, people are losing jobs, the economy is in trouble, and Trump does not seem to understand this.

Today. I call on you POTUS Trump to stop with the threats and focus on Americans. Our issues, our ‘America First’ issues.

Carney: “Donald Trump thinks he can weaken us with his plan to divide and conquer. Pierre Poilievre will leave us divided and ready to be conquered because a person who worships at the altar of Donald Trump will kneel before him, not stand up to him.”