Breaking news! Deepstate takes 2 hits at Trump as 1) Federal Judge blocks Trump bid to ban DEI by federal agencies, contractors & 2) SCOTUS blocks Trump from firing head of whistleblower office; the
SCOTUS ruling is staggering for it places back power in the judiciary and hobbles, if it stands, a POTUS from firing or enacting his/her executive power; does the lower court's ruling stand? opinion?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stand your ground. Anyone should be able to be fired.
Same scotus that refused to hear a case filed by 20 states......