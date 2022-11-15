BREAKING: Novak Djokovic can play in Australian Open after three-year ban is overturned; The Serbian had to be deported during the last edition of the tournament
The Australian government became a laughing stock with their ban of Novak and showed us pure lunacy with their ZERO-COVID policies that suffered & hurt their people, FINALLY, some sanity!
Their decision was never based on any science, it was wokeness and illogical irrational specious policies, it was appeasing the mob madness, it was punishing one person who dared to tell you shove it up your arse. Good for him for his natural immunity is bullet proof and it is those Australian policy makers with heads up their arses who envy and who wish they had his immune system today. Today, with shots our their eyeballs, they are vaccine injured and they know it.
In the end, they knew they could not keep this up when the data accumulated over one year ago that the vaccine fails in preventing infection or transmission. This too is about MONEY, the $.
https://amp.marca.com/en/tennis/australian-open/2022/11/15/63735ecaca4741006c8b457d.html
Novak Djokovic can play in Australian Open after three-year ban is overturned
The Serbian had to be deported during the last edition of the tournament
I sure have a new respect for Novak, he went from a great tennis player to a great human being, that is a big step. He may very well be remembered for his integrity, not just his tennis skill. He was/is a great inspiration to me and I assume many others. On the other hand I could not and still cannot believe that the majority of people could be so easily fooled and worse become so irrational in their treatment of those that analyzed the evidence of the the vaccine risks and benefits differently. This has been an exponential learning curve for me regarding people's intestinal fortitude.
Never should have been banned for a false crisis. Unforgivable