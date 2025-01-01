Breaking: NYC again, Obama, Biden, Harris et al. type of humanity pushes an innocent person on subway platform onto tracks as train rushed in; IMO, this perp must be shot dead on the spot! no mercy!
Kill him, we know who it is, we have him, now kill him, no trial no mercy, you become the animal to deal with the feral; yes, its Christmas & I don't give a FCUK, kill him...did lockdowns do this?
NY: VIDEO SHOWS MAN PUSHED IN FRONT OF SUBWAY TRAIN | National | ktbs.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
whats crazy too is as we watch the man fall onto the tracks, we can see 2 males just casually stepping over the turnstile and paying no fare.
Why would anyone reasonably expect for these events to stop?
The Globalist agenda for the USA is on schedule, achieving the desired goals.
ONE MORE TIME: "If we don't take THEM out, they will take US out!" Count on it.
In 20 days, T47 takes over (assuming we get there). Will *THIS TIME* Trump declare open war on the Globalists, or will he allow them to remain free to carry out their plans, as T45 did?
What T47 does, and fails to do, will tell us in no uncertain terms who T47 is *with*, and *against*.