I am getting my bottle of whisky out and while I do not smoke, will find a cigar for this ruling…IMO this is more a victory for the constitution.

BOOM!

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092