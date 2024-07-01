BREAKING! Trump immune, SCOTUS rules Trump is immune from any actions as POTUS but not unofficial actions! MAGA! Any POTUS is immune from criminal prosecution once conducting government business, 6-3
John Roberts wrote opinion that Presidents have ABSOLUTE immunity...I love it but Biden and Obama may get off, and this is the problem...is it over for Jack Smith? I need to read more, so stand by
I am getting my bottle of whisky out and while I do not smoke, will find a cigar for this ruling…IMO this is more a victory for the constitution.
BOOM!
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great news, indeed, for those of us who believe in the rule of law!
I don’t read it your way. Immunity for any Presidential decision and action. IE Obama can’t be held liable for assassination of two American citizens by drone, as he did. But Trump being blackmailed by that evil hag and paying her off through a lawyer….is that anything to do with being President? I don’t think so.