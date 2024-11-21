BREAKING...Matt GAETZ WITHDRAWING from AG nomination, attorney general...Gaetz says he is removing his name! fully committed to helping POTUS Trump! This is devastating to MAGA! was vetting wrong?
too fast? not handled right? news reporting more damning information was coming out and Trump team knew he was pulling out...let us wait...I dont trust legacy media...but this is a hot mess
would DeSantis name him senator in Florida? Rubio seat?
Let’s make one thing CLEAR and UNDERSTANDABLE to EVERYONE.
-The Senate is not interested in supporting MAGA, America First agenda, nor American citizens. The Senate UniParty has identified itself as the protector of the Deep State and sworn its allegiance to the Never-Trump faction. The war has begun, and every current Republican Senator will be primaried in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 until compliance with the people’s agenda is achieved, the DeepState is dismantled, and single-term limits become law.