Breast milk & transmission or passage of mRNA & maternal vaccine to infants/babies: do not forget Hanna et al's research.: "Detection of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk"
This raises the huge danger to infants and babies, young kids being breast fed; why? this was not studied or safety tested & mRNA lipid particle platform causes myocarditis, shock, bleeding
Pregnant women and women giving birth must be warned.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2796427
“Of 11 lactating individuals enrolled, trace amounts of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were detected in 7 samples from 5 different participants at various times up to 45 hours postvaccination (Table 2). The mean (SD) yield of EVs isolated from EBM was 9.110 (5.010) particles/mL, and the mean (SD) particle size was 110.0 (3.0) nm. The vaccine mRNA appears in higher concentrations in the EVs than in whole milk (Table 2).”
Another reminder. They're gearing up for mRNA vaccines in cattle. FMD, Lumpy Skin diseases. Cows have to be milked daily. So I guess we're to believe dairy farms will be disposing of milk for days post vaccine. Unlikely. Just like the blood supply, i wonder if we'll even be given the opportunity to choose milk from non mRNA vaccinated cows, let alone what this foreign rna will do to the health of animals making it to butchers.
It is almost as if this vaccine, which program is run by the Department of Defense, was created to destroy Western Democracy.