Can the COVID gene injection (so called vaccine) change your DNA? Can it alter DNA? Research says YES! When the CDC said mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells, they lied, boldly! Below
Two examples below; Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line & integration into the genome of cultured human cells
SOURCE:
https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73/htm
This Swedish study (and Zhang et al. below showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells) showed us that indeed, mRNA e.g. mRNA in Pfizer’s vaccine, can be reverse transcribed back into DNA. This has dramatic implication for our genetic material and this must be urgently studied for definitive statements. Swedish study.
Researchers looked at the effect of Pfizer vaccine on the human liver cell line Huh7 while in vitro. The Huh7 cells were exposed to Pfizer, and ‘quantitative PCR was performed on RNA extracted from the cells.’ Researchers detected elevated levels of Pfizer in Huh7 cells and ‘changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase.’
In short, researchers found a rapid up-take of Pfizer into human liver cell line Huh7, ‘leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution.’ Importantly, they showed that Pfizer mRNA is reverse intracellularly transcribed back into DNA ‘in as fast as 6 hours upon Pfzier exposure.’
AND
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33958444/
Researchers examined the potential that SARS-CoV-2 RNAs can be reverse-transcribed and then integrated back into the DNA of human cells while in culture. They theorized that 'transcription of the integrated sequences ‘might account for some of the positive PCR tests seen in patients.’
As part of the research, they reported that ‘DNA copies of SARS-CoV-2 sequences can be integrated into the genome of infected human cells.’ Specifically they found ‘target site duplications flanking the viral sequences and consensus LINE1 endonuclease recognition sequences at the integration sites, consistent with a LINE1 retrotransposon-mediated, target-primed reverse transcription and retroposition mechanism.’ Moreover, in some of the patient-derived tissues, there was evidence suggestive that a large fraction of ‘the viral sequences is transcribed from integrated DNA copies of viral sequences, generating viral-host chimeric transcripts.’
As such, the integration and subsequent transcription of viral sequences may thus ‘contribute to the detection of viral RNA by PCR in patients after infection and clinical recovery.’ Researchers also indicated that since they detected only subgenomic sequences derived mainly from the 3' end of the viral genome integrated into the DNA of the host cell, infectious virus cannot be produced from the integrated subgenomic SARS-CoV-2 sequences.’
